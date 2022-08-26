Tributes continue to pour in after an Albertville resident, educator and former member of the University of Alabama football team passed away this week.
Richard Cole, 77, most notably known for his work as principal of McCord Elementary School in Albertville, as an Albertville High School football coach, and member of Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66, died Tuesday at his home.
“Football lost a great one today … Albertville lost a great one today,” said First Baptist Church Pastor Chris Johnson Tuesday.
“Richard Cole was a man of integrity with a desire to honor Jesus with his life. He was a beloved deacon at Albertville FBC and I am thankful for his impact on my life and many, many others.
“We praise God that he is now with the Lord!”
Cole, a Crossville native, was a standout player for the Crossville High School football team. He was named CHS MVP, DeKalb County Most Valuable Lineman and All State. He was team captain in 1962.
After graduating from high school, Cole played on the offensive and defensive lines for the Crimson Tide from 1964-66.
Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
Cole was selected as an All-American in 1966 and was chosen as one of the Crimson Tide’s permanent team captains at season’s end.
He was a member of the “A” Club, Most Valuable Defensive Player Award, and All American in 1966. He was also a charter member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He served as head coach of Albertville High School for three years beginning in 1968. While there, he coached future Alabama great John Hannah.
He was named principal of McCord Elementary in 1989. The school closed in 2001 and was later demolished in 2006 to make way for the new McCord Field at Aggie Stadium.
He was inducted into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.
Obituary
Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Albertville First Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home will assist the family.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Cole; sons, Jason Cole and Nathan Cole; sister, Sharon Yount; brothers, James Cole (Annette) and Thomas Cole (Carolyn); and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Albertville Elementary School Library or to the Albertville First Baptist Church.
Tributes
Albertville native and former Albertville City School Board of Education member Gil Bruce said his memories of Cole stretched back many years.
“Coach Cole was kind enough to let a 9-year-old kid be a water boy for the 1968 Albertville Aggie Football Team,” Bruce said.
“I learned a lot from him. He was a great man.”
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said not many men were as highly thought of as Cole.
“He was my junior high industrial arts teacher,” Honea said. “He was principal after that. I’ve known him through the years as I served on the school board and things.
“He was definitely someone you looked up to … was a pillar of the community.
“I just can’t say enough good about him. Coach was a great guy. He will certainly be missed. Albertville is certainly a better place for having him and his family around for a lot of years.”
Karen Wright said she worked for Cole for several years.
“He was my boss and principal from 1994-2002 and again from 2007-09,” she said.
“He meant a lot to me, and he helped me through all kids of life transitions with his kindness, compassion and wise words.
“He loved his family, students, teachers and supported his teachers unconditionally. His McCord crew was a tightknit family, not coworkers. We were extremely blessed!
“See you in Heaven one day. Just for you … Roll Tide Roll!”
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Major Jason Windsor called Cole a mentor and a life coach.
“He was and is a great influence in my life on how to be a man,” Windsor said. “It takes a community to raise our children from your base at home and the ones that are in your children’s life when father and mother are not able to be around. Coach Cole was a man whose character was not only a support system for my parents when they weren’t around, but a shining example on how to be a man.
“I have been a man of the flesh several times in my life, but I have been blessed to have several people in my life that were Godly men who showed me what strength really was.
“Coach Cole is one of the great people I have had in my life that reminds me why I want to be a better man.”
