Michael Hudson Dudley
Guntersville
Michael Hudson Dudley, 60, of Guntersville, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home.
Private family services will be scheduled. Guntersville Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Faith Rachelle Williams
Crossville
Faith Rachelle Williams, 30, of Crossville, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at First Baptist Church Albertville. Burial followed at Dekalb Memorial Gardens. Rev. Phillip Gilliland and Rev. Chris Johnson officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her parents, Terry and Peggy Williams, of Crossville; brother, Daniel Williams, of Crossville; grandparents, Mozelle Williams, of Crossville, and Brenda Estes, of Piedmont; and best friend and boxing buddy, Sonya Dreiling.
Dr. Charles Allen Hagen
Huntsville
Dr. Charles Allen Hagen, 67, of Huntsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at his residence.
Service will be Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Justin Palmore officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Duke Hagen, of Huntsville; sons, Paul Hagen, of Madison, and Brian Hagen, of Washington; brothers and sister-in-law, Michael and Janice Hagen, of Wetumpka, and Kenneth Hagen, of Daleville; sister and brother-in-law, Laura and John Palmore, of Dothan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
