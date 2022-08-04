UPDATE:
Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed three people have been arrested at this point in the investigation.
Wandarine "Wanda" Campbell, 75, of Albertville, and Santo Andres, 21, of Albertville, have both been booked into the Marshall County Jail on charges of buying/receiving stolen property. Bond has not been set.
Campbell is an owner of Joe's Pawn shop.
Sims said at least four more people were taken into custody but had not yet been processed through the jail.
More arrests and additional charges are expected to be filed, Sims said.
Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville will remain closed until further notice after numerous law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant Thursday.
The pawn shop is located at 11411 U.S. 431 in Albertville.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a formal press release will be issued Monday following the investigation. He declined to say more about what happened at the pawn shop this week, citing the ongoing investigation.
The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office confirmed a press conference will be held Monday, but a time and place has yet to be announced.
Thursday afternoon, police cars with lights flashing blocked Thrasher Road between the pawn shop and the Marshall County Gas Board district warehouse.
Officials with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office at the scene said the DA’s office was joined by the Secret Service and ATF agents in executing the warrant with Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Numerous law enforcement vehicles were parked at the business, and a semi-trailer was backed up to the building. Men could be seen loading items from the business into the trailer.
