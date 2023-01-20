The case of a dangerous dog attack in Guntersville that started over a year ago will finally come to an end Monday. The pit bull terrier mix named Havoc, who attacked Teri Angel in September 2021, will be humanely euthanized per court order.
When the Alabama Supreme Court confirmed a lower court’s ruling that Havoc was to be put down last month, Angel told The Reporter she immediately felt relieved.
“My body went cold from my knees down, and I felt every emotion: happy relieved, sad, mad, relieved all at once, then a calmness and a peace came over me that I’ve not felt since that morning of Sept. 17, 2021,” she said at the time. “We won!”
Havoc’s owner, Valina Jackson, remained optimistic until the end as she took her case as far as she could with appeals — from Guntersville Municipal Court to the State Supreme Court — all to save the life of her pet.
Even after the Supreme Court gave its verdict and Havoc was to be euthanized on Dec. 13, 2022, Jackson filed for another, final rehearing and managed to keep him alive for a few more weeks at the Guntersville Animal Hospital where he’s been held for the past year.
Jackson may now be liable for the costs incurred for months of room and board for Havoc. Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste said in December 2021 the bill could be “astronomical” at $20 per day, plus the price of regular sedation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.