WALNUT GROVE – In a tale of two halves, the West End Patriots went from a grind-it-out, smash-mouth showdown with visiting Pleasant Valley, to showcasing their offensive efficiency and defense in the second half turn the game into a rout.
The result was the Patriots scoring on five straight drives from the end of the second quarter and into the fourth, pulling away for a 41-20 victory in the 2A Region 6 opener for both schools, and sending West End to 3-0 for the first time since 1998.
“I’m proud of the way we responded,” West End coach Derrick Sewell said. “That was a dadgum barroom brawl in the first half, and we told them all week that it would be. I know how they are, I know how their coaching is, I knew it would be a tough game. But I couldn’t be more proud, just the resolve, there wasn’t anything special that had to be said.”
Quarterback Ty Jones and Thad Pearce hooked up twice in the second half for scores, with Jones adding another score on the ground, while Rockman Sainsbury found the end zone twice in the win.
In the early going it was the defense that set the tone, with the visiting Raiders getting an interception on the opening drive, then seeing the teams trade punts on the next three drives, the third of which was a shank from Pleasant Grove to put the Patriots at the Raider 24.
West End took advantage with Kane Lawson going in from eight yards out to make it 6-0.
The Raiders wasted almost no time answering, as Dalton Haynes went around the left side for a 78-yard scamper to give the Raiders at 7-6 lead on the first play.
The West End defense again put the offense in position after Pearce jumped in front of a pass and returned it to the Pleasant Valley 20, with Sainsbury getting a touchdown run on the first play of the drive of his own to put West End back up, 12-7.
The Raiders leaned on their size edge on the ensuing drive, marching 82 yards in just under three minutes, capped by Dason Vick charging in from six yards to put Pleasant Valley back ahead, 13-12 with just over three minutes to go in the half.
But West End had an answer, going 58 yards in just over two minutes when Jones snuck in from a yard out to give the Patriots a lead they would not relinquish, 19-13 at the half.
The play of the game came out of the break from the West End kickoff unit, as Brent Williamson jarred the ball loose, then watched it bounce out of hands of players on both teams before Luke Barnard recovered for the Patriots at the Raider 36.
West End nearly wasted the opportunity, but on fourth and five from the 15, Jones hit Pearce in the corner to make it 27-13, and the rout was on.
Jones finished 9 of 17 for 137 yards, while Pearce led all receivers with five grabs for 66 yards.
Jones and Pearce connected again late in the third to make it 34-13, then the Patriots put any doubts about the outcome to rest with Sainsbury’s second score from 16 yards out. Sainsbury topped 100 yards, getting 107 on 17 carries.
West End will look to make it 4-0 next week when they travel down Highway 75 to take on the 2-0 Southeastern Mustangs, a winner over Gaston on Friday night.
“The only thing better than 3-0 is 4-0,” Sewell said. “But like I said time and time again, all that means is, the worst we finish is 3-7. It’s good, we need to enjoy it, we got good experience on how to fight through the game, but that’s another battle coming up next week.”
