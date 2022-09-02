Tyson Foods Albertville is partnering with Snead State Community College to develop highly skilled employment opportunities with the college’s Industrial Systems Technology Program. The program offers enrolled students paid work experience and job-related education and is now accepting applicants for the 2022-23 academic year.
During the apprenticeship, the selected students receive education in the classroom and on-site at the Tyson Foods Albertville facility to experience all phases of the occupation, including safe work practices, skills development, and proficiency. The apprenticeships enable students to earn while they learn, helping them to pay for their college education and gain invaluable on-the-job training. In this specific role, Industrial Maintenance Technicians repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery.
Four students have completed the program since its inception in 2021 and have since transitioned into full-time positions. There are openings for three new apprentices for this academic year, with pay starting at $19.24/hour.
“The apprenticeship program provided by Tyson Foods and Snead State is a life-changing opportunity.” said Gavin Scroggins, a recent graduate of Snead State Community College and Tyson Foods Team Member in Albertville. “The program provided me with necessary training and knowledge while enhancing my existing skills. I was able to successfully begin a career that I am passionate about as I finished my education.”
Snead State’s Registered Apprenticeship Program is business-driven, combining on-the-job learning with related technical instruction through the classes offered at the College. The program also includes a national occupational credential from the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship. Interested students can find more information atwww.tysonfoods.com/careers. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30, 2022.
“It’s very important to have great business partners and students. We appreciate our partnership with Tyson Foods to help prepare students for successful careers,” said Snead State Executive Project Director of Workforce Enhancement Dr. Greg Randall. “We are paving the way for future students to come here and change their lives through employment that allows them to find a better way of life.”
