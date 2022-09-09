The Fyffe Red Devils made quick work of host Whitesburg Christian in the first-ever meeting between the two teams, scoring seven first-half touchdowns in a 49-6 win in 2A Region 7 play.
Fyffe climbs to 3-0 on the year, while Whitesburg sees its three-game winning streak come to an end.
The win is the 325th in the career of head coach Paul Benefield, his 280th at the helm of the Red Devils.
Four different Fyffe players rushed for a score in the win, while a fifth player hauled in a touchdown catch on their lone passing attempt of the game. As a team, the Red Devils posted 299 rushing yards. Logan Anderson led all rushers with 89 yards on just three carries, all three going for a score.
Brodie Hicks opened the scoring 30 seconds into the game, going in from 45 yards, followed by Anderson’s first score from 12 yards less than a minute later.
Five minutes later, Anderson scampered in from 56 yards out, followed by Fyffe’s lone pass of the night, a 26-yard strike from Blake Dobbins to Owen Blackwell to make it 28-0.
Anderson capped his night with a 21-yard score to make it 35-0 after one quarter.
The Red Devils continued to pour it on in the second, seeing Caleb Mitchell go in from nine yards out, followed by Ryder Gipson scoring a minute later to cap the scoring for Fyffe on a 25-yard run. Yahir Balcazar was 6-for-6 on extra point tries, while Jesse Martin booted home the seventh PAT for the Devils.
Fyffe returns home next Friday when they play host to Section, who enters at 0-4 after falling by a 35-6 final to Sand Rock on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.