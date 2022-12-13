ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Officials of Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater recently announced a handful of big-time musicians are scheduled to perform in Albertville in 2023.
Days after announcing Grammy award-winning Christian group Casting Crowns was slated to be in town, it was announced that other artists including the Goo Goo Dolls and Atlanta rapper T.I. would also be gracing the amphitheater stage next year.
On Friday, May 19, SMPA will host its second annual Tacos & Tequila Festival, headlined by hip-hop superstar T.I., and other iconic artists such as the Ying Yang Twins and Waka Flocka Flame.
T.I., a rapper and actor, is most known for his songs, “Whatever You Like,” and “Live Your Life” featuring Rihanna.
The jam-packed musical lineup will be complimented by a variety of excellent specialty food and drink options.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/.
As part of their “The Big Night Out Tour” with O.A.R. this coming summer, the Goo Goo Dolls will perform in Albertville Saturday, July 29.
“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!” frontman John Rzeznik said of the upcoming tour.
The July 29 performance will be the four-time Grammy nominated band’s only stop in Alabama.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.googoodolls.com/tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.