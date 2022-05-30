The Snead State baseball team saw its season come to an end Sunday night to McLennan (TX) in six innings, dropping their second consecutive game at the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado by a 12-1 final.
The Parsons end the season with a record of 42-14. The 42 wins are the most in school history, and in the process became the first Parsons baseball team to win the ACCC Tournament title and make the JUCO World Series.
McClennan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, getting a two-out RBI single, which was followed by a two-run home run to center for a lead they did not relinquish.
Snead answered in the bottom of the second when Julian Sauger blasted a two-out solo home run to left field to make it 3-1.
The Parsons were held to three hits in the loss, with Carter Frederick and Austin Young collecting the other hits.
That was a close as the Parsons got, as McLennan added three runs in the top of the third to make it 6-1, then added four more ini the top of the fifth to stretch the lead to 10-1. The final margin came in the top of the sixth with a pair of runs to halt the game early.
Seven different McLennan batters had a hit in the game, with five collecting multiple hits.
Snead opened play on Saturday night with a 12-1 loss to No. 2 ranked Wabash Valley in five innings, where a big first inning put the Parsons in an early hole they were never able to climb out of.
After the Parsons were held scoreless in the top of the first, Wabash Valley plated seven runs in the bottom of the first, using eight hits and a pair of Snead State errors to take control early.
Snead State got its lone run in the top of the third when Austin Young singled home Tyler Mauldin, who had reached base earlier on one of the Parsons four hits in the loss.
Carter Frederick had a double for the Parsons, while Julian Sauger had the other hit.
Wabash Valley collected 13 hits in the win, four of them for extra bases, and drew four walks.
The JUCO World Series continues through June 4.
