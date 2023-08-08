Albertville Police continue to investigate a bizarre traffic accident that claimed the life of a woman and injured a man Tuesday morning.
Police and firefighters were summoned to the Jack’s Restaurant at Mathis Mill Road and U.S. 431 in Albertville mid-morning Tuesday for a reported wreck including a vehicle that had rolled.
Once on scene, officials found an adult female ejected from a vehicle dead in the restaurant’s parking lot.
An adult male driving the vehicle was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said the driver veered off the southbound lanes of U.S. 431 for an unknown reason, overturned and struck at least two other vehicles in the parking lot.
Names of the victims have not yet been released as police search for next of kin for notification.
Traffic homicide investigators responded to the scene and worked several hours at the scene, closing the right-hand southbound lane of U.S. 431 during their investigation, Amos said.
Additional information may be released later today or tomorrow, Amos said. Check with The Reporter online and on our Facebook page for additional information as it is released.
