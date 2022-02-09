DOUGLAS -- Both Douglas and Boaz completed season sweeps of their opponents on Tuesday, but did so in different fashion to reach the finals of the boys 5A Area 13 tournament.
The host Eagles opened the night with an 84-25 rout of Crossville, then in the nightcap, the Pirates held off Sardis for a 79-70 win.
Friday's final is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Douglas.
In the opener, the host Eagles raced out to an 18-6 lead after one quarter, then put any doubts about the game to rest in the second, outscoring the Lions by a 33-9 margin to stretch their lead to 36 heading into halftime.
"You definitely want to win that first area game," Douglas coach Skylar Baugh said. "It's kind of a breath of fresh air knowing that you definitely get to go to that sub-regional game, but at the same time, you also want to get to host it. I feel like the flow of our season has went well, we're hitting the peak at the right time right now. We'll just have to continue that and stay hot."
During that second quarter, Raygan Edmondson scored 11 of his 17 points, while Yael Lucas netted nine of his game-high 20 points.
Crossville sees its season end under first-year coach Jay Shankles, and were led by Kejuan Hatley, who knocked down six of seven free throw attempts for all his points.
In the nightcap, it was an offensive showcase between Boaz and Sardis, with Sardis looking to avenge a pair of defeats during the regular season, but the Pirates found a way down the stretch to pull away thanks to strong foul shooting.
"We talked postseason and it's survive and advance," Boaz coach Cale Black said. "We have to find a way to survive and we did that. We made some free throws down the stretch, and in the second half we were a little better composed. Give credit to Sardis, they were going to come battle us with everything they've got, and they did."
RJ Hampton led the way for the Pirates in the win, netting 24 points, while Gael Vazquez netted 21 in the victory, and Nick Cornutt adding 14.
Sardis opened the game shooting well, claiming an early 19-15 lead after one, before the Pirates answered in the second with a 25-17 edge to take a 40-36 lead into halftime.
Out of the halftime break, the paced continued to be fast, eventually seeing Sardis tie the game in the third before the Pirates closed strong to take a 60-53 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sardis again rallied in the early going of the fourth quarter, but down the stretch, it was Boaz who showed their calm at the foul line. Sardis pulled to within 73-69 as they stepped to the line with under two minutes left. The Lions made the first free throw but from there went 0 for 5 the rest of the way at the line, while Boaz closed the game going 6 of 8 inside the last two minutes to salt the game away.
Sardis sees its season end with a mark of 16-11, one that included winning the Etowah County Tournament title last month. Luke Martin led the way for the Lions with a game-high 26 points, while Kason Moore netted 19, and Eli Morton chipped in with 12.
Boaz and Douglas will now gear up for the third meeting between the two schools, with the Eagles having claimed both regular season matchups, though Boaz did have first half leads in both games before Douglas pulled away in the second half.
