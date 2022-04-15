Diners may have to wait a while to enjoy Barry’s Backyard BBQ dishes again.
The Sardis City eatery sustained major damage to a rear portion of the building in a fire Thursday night.
Sardis City Fire Chief Johnny Crosson said no one was inside the business at the time the blaze was discovered around 6:45 p.m.
A co-owner, Susan Hallmark, drove past the business, saw the smoke, circled back to the restaurant verifying that is where the smoke was coming from and called for help, Crosson said.
She was able to call her husband, Jason, to come to the restaurant. He was reportedly on his way to Gallant to preach at a church service.
Firefighters from Sardis City, Boaz and Mountainboro responded to the fire.
“We just happened to be holding some training at the fire house when we got the call,” Crosson said. “We had some of the trucks pulled out and a lot of our guys were already there.”
Sardis City responded with four trucks and eight firefighters. Boaz brought two trucks and seven firefighters, while Mountainboro responded with one truck and five firemen.
Crosson said the building sustained smoke damage throughout the restaurant. Heavy fire and water damage at the rear of the building, near the kitchen and in a prep area, have forced owners to shut down until further notice.
“I hate it for the owners,” Crosson said. “They are good people and friends of mine.
“People come from all over to eat here.”
The owners were on scene during the blaze.
No one was injured in the blaze. The business was closed at the time, Crosson said.
“I give my thanks to all the departments that responded with trucks and manpower,” Crosson said. “I also had a Marshall Health Systems ambulance on scene as a precaution.
“Boaz and Sardis City police and units with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene to assist with traffic control.”
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page at about midnight Thursday said the restaurant will be temporarily closed until further notice.
The post included, “Thank you Sardis Fire Department and surrounding first responders for all of your hard work and quick response!”
The restaurant hosted buffet meals Friday for lunch and dinner; Saturdays for dinner; and Sunday for lunch.
