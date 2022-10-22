This article is a religious column.
“Building a tradition” is a term used quite often in different realms of life-sports, family, business, and various aspects of church life. The obvious implication is that the tradition referred to is a good tradition.
In the world of sports we think of schools and coaches that built winning traditions. One that comes to my mind is John Wooden, who built a winning tradition in basketball at UCLA. He won 10 NCAA men’s basketball championships in a 12-year period. Within that period he won a record 88 consecutive games. Not only was Wooden a great coach, but also a fine Christian gentleman.
There are high schools, colleges, and universities that have built a great academic tradition. They use this reputation to recruit prospective students who want a school with such a tradition.
There are businesses that pride themselves on the number of years they have been in business, and how they have built a tradition of customer loyalty based on quality products and services. Building a tradition in business takes time.
Many wonderful traditions have been built at the Christmas season, both religious and secular. I am thinking of a church that begin to have a Christmas Eve service over 25 years ago, and that tradition has continued. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition that has been built since 1924. In the town I grew up in, Santa always arrived on the court square on the bright red fire truck on the Friday night after Thanksgiving. I dare say no one would consider changing any of these traditions. And why would they?
Many family traditions started generations ago, and they have taken decades to build.
Each succeeding generation builds on the tradition of the previous generation. These family traditions are important for mental well being and emotional security in a rapidly changing world.
And now we come to church traditions. There are churches that are known for traditions in various aspects of church life. Some churches have built a tradition of a strong pulpit. I was privileged to serve in one such church as an intern for one year. The new pastor took a plateaued church in a struggling downtown of a rather large city and grew it during the 40 years in which he filled the pulpit. Before they built a new 2,100-seat sanctuary, they were holding three morning services. While there where many fine programs in that church that contributed to her growth, it was primarily due to the tradition of a strong pulpit.
Other churches are known for having built a tradition for a good Sunday School. For others, it may be the tradition of a good Vacation Bible School. By the way, one of the keys to a strong VBS tradition is sticking with the same week and time every summer. The community knows when your VBS is going to be every summer even without publicity.
Great traditions are built one step at a time. John Wooden did not build a great basketball team at UCLA overnight. He had a plan and then implemented that plan. By the way, he is noted for saying that the key to winning is executing the basics. That is good advice for building a great tradition not only in sports but also in family, business, and church.
Building a great VBS tradition is also accomplished one step at a time by executing the basics. Each year builds on the preceding year. It is not that each year has to be bigger and better as such, but it is a matter of maintaining quality and consistency.
The reputation of a strong pulpit is built with each good sermon that is preached. Every Sunday a family attends Sunday School and worship, a tradition is being built in that family one Sunday at a time.
With so many great traditions that have been built in various arenas of life, one has to wonder why some still think traditions, yes even the good ones, are a bad thing, especially in the church. In fact, it seems over the years that more traditions have been removed or changed in church life than in any other sphere of life-more so than in family, business, sports, or Christmas.
These traditions have been removed even though they were important on the religious, personal and psychological level to a significant number of the congregation.
The removal of these traditions were said to be a hindrance to the growth of the church, including reaching seekers and the younger generation, but indeed they were not. Many church leaders today have bought into some of the modern myths of church growth, as I had done in my early years of ministry.
I believe that every church ought to grow, but I also believe it can grow without the removal of certain traditions that have been built on over the years. In fact, building on some of these traditions may actually help it grow.
Yes, good traditions should be built on, and not destroyed. That goes for families, sports, businesses, Christmas, and yes, even the church.
“Every year his parents went to Jerusalem for the Feast of Passover.” Luke 2:41
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
