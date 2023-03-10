DOUGLAS — Douglas launched the Class 5A, Area 13 portion of is 2023 softball schedule by beating Southside 9-2 on Wednesday afternoon.
Southside reclassified from 6A and moved into Area 13 along with the Eagles, Boaz and Sardis. Crossville moved from Area 13 to Area 14.
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when MacKinley Portillo belted an RBI double.
Douglas plated five runs in the home half of the third frame, extending its margin to 6-0. Mallory Ackles delivered the big hit, belting a grand slam.
The Eagles finished with 13 hits, led by Ella Kate Adams and Chloe Green with three apiece. Leslie Spain and Portillo both had two hits.
Portillo posted the win in the circle for DHS. She allowed three hits and struck out 15.
The Eagles’ next area game is Thursday, March 16 at Boaz.
NSM 1,
Douglas 0
North Sand Mountain edged the Eagles in a pitchers duel in their home opener Monday, March 6.
Portillo threw a one-hitter for Douglas. She racked up 15 strikeouts.
NSM’s Caybree Dobbins earned the win, limiting the Eagles to a pair of hits. She struck out eight and walked one.
