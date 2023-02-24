JACKSONVILLE — Wednesday’s boys Class 5A Northeast Regional championship game between No. 6 Scottsboro and No. 7 Guntersville at Jax State featured seven ties and 16 lead changes.
Guntersville’s largest lead was three points and occurred during the first quarter of a 67-66 loss. Scottsboro’s largest advantage was 14 and came during the third period.
The fourth matchup of the season between the Area 14 rivals followed a similar script to the prior meetings, which saw Guntersville post a two-point win at Hambrick Hall and Scottsboro earn six-point and five-point victories at GHS.
“We talked about valuing every possession, and there were some possessions we didn’t value, and that kind of hurt us as far as not getting a lead throughout most of the game, both defensively and offensively,” Guntersville head coach Brett Self said.
“They did what we thought they were going to do, and we just talked about execution. We did it in the fourth quarter, but we did a lot of stuff before then not executing what we wanted to do.”
Guntersville senior guard Brandon Fussell fouled out with 10.3 seconds left in the game. He scored a game-high 32 points, shooting 12-of-21 from the field, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. The officials whistled him for three charges.
“I thought all three charge calls he got, he had guys pushing him in the back,” Self said. “Flipside, fourth quarter, they give them the call we’ve been looking for all game when we took a charge, big call, and they called the push in the back. Just very inconsistent.”
Guntersville won 25 games this season, including its first Marshall County Tournament championship since 2017. The Wildcats were ranked in the 5A top 10 throughout the year and made a fourth consecutive Northeast Regional Tournament appearance.
“Really proud of our guys, really proud of this team,” Self said. “Love this group of young men. They came to work every single day, did everything I asked them to do and never questioned anything.
“Nobody thought we’d be here, nobody gave us a chance this year. We’re one, two inches away from that ball rolling in to go to the Final Four.
“My heart breaks for these seniors. They’ve been a really good senior bunch, and just a tough, tough way to end it. I just told them in there it hurts when it’s over with, but I’m thankful for the journey. This was a special journey with these young men and I’m thankful for it.
“Nobody gave us a shot early on. All you heard was Scottsboro Final Four, and very few people thought we could compete with them. Again, it goes back to this group of seniors.
“This team just believed — we had a lot of confidence — and we knew taking the floor today we had a chance to win. Like I said, we were 1 or 2 inches from that ball rolling in and we were going to Birmingham.”
Fussell and fellow senior John Michael McElrath echoed their coach’s comments.
“Nobody thought we were going to be here, so like he was saying in the locker room, don’t be sad it’s over, be glad it happened,” Fussell said. “So, we just have to pick our heads up and move on.”
Fussell holds a scholarship offer from the University of Montevallo.
“We kind of had a thing all year, FOH — for our haters,” McElrath said. “Like Brandon said, no one thought we were going to be here.
“Everyone all season long was talking about Scottsboro this and that, and for us to get this far — and like coach said, an inch from the Final Four — just real proud of our guys. Just fought to the end and never gave up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.