"For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh, for the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh, but are divinely powerful for the destruction of fortresses. We are destroying speculations and every lofty thing raised up against the knowledge of God, and we are taking every thought captive to the obedience of Christ.” II Corinthians 10:4-5
In Part 1 we looked at some of the divinely powerful weapons that can be used against strongholds: God’s Word, evangelism, the knowledge of God, the Holy Spirit, and intercessory prayer. Let’s continue to discover a few more.
Fasting
Fasting and intercessory prayer go together, but they are important enough to treat both separately.
The first thing most people think of about fasting is going without food. While that is one way to fast, there are others. Please note that those with certain medical conditions should not fast and go without food. There are other things that can be given up for a period of time in order to have a focused time of prayer.
Fasting is mentioned in both the Old and New Testaments. In the Old Testament, it was done in times of actual or anticipated calamity. For example, both Nehemiah and Daniel fasted when they heard of the desolation of Jerusalem. David prayed and fasted over his sick child. Esther asked Mordecai and the Jews to pray and fast for her as she met with the king asking him to save her people.
Having a family member or friend bound by a stronghold is serious, very serious. Remember that the various strongholds we discussed previously can hinder an individual from coming to Christ and spending eternity in heaven. There is nothing more important than where a person spends the next life after the present life is over. If fasting along with prayer is called for, then that is the least we can do for those we love.
There is an account in Mark in the New Testament of a father who had a son with a spirit that made him mute as well as threw him into convulsions. The disciples were unable to cast out this spirit. After Jesus cast the spirit from the child, the disciples asked him why they had not been able to do so. In Mark 9:29, we read Jesus’ reply, “And He said to them, ‘This kind cannot come out by anything but prayer.’” Many manuscripts add the words “and fasting.”
While this account deals with casting out a demon and not praying against strongholds, there is a similarity. Some of the strongholds that hinder the lost from coming to Christ have their origin from Satan himself and his lies. To demolish these strongholds, prayer bolstered by fasting is needed.
Faith
We read this description about faith in the first verse of Hebrews 11, the Hall of Faith,” Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” A reading of the verses that follow up to verse 11 will show that each description of the faith hero begins, “By faith.” Everything that Abel, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Sarah accomplished was by faith.
Coming against and praying against the strongholds that hinder the lost from being saved requires faith-lots of faith. It takes faith to realize that a stronghold exists. It takes faith to see the invisible spiritual warfare that comes into play. It takes faith to believe that the Lord can break down those strongholds. By faith we pray to a God that we cannot see. By faith, we believe his promises about prayer.
Truth
In his description of spiritual armor in Ephesians 6, Paul says this about truth, “Stand firm therefore, having girded your loins with truth.” (verse 14) Truth overcomes error. Truth is the opposite of lies. As we mentioned previously, strongholds that hinder the lost person from coming to Christ are built on lies, half truths, deception, cover ups, disinformation, evasion, fiction, and myths. Truth is the only way to combat lies.
In an intense discussion with the Pharisees, Jesus told them that they were of their father the devil. In the last part of John 8:44, Jesus described him as “a liar, and the father of lies.” Perhaps Jesus had in mind the time he observed Satan lie for the first time in the Garden of Eden. He is still in the lying business today. Some who are under strongholds are in that place because they believed his lies. Satan will throw out bait that looks so appealing, but the pronged hook designed to snare us is hidden.
Sharing the truth is not always easy. The truth Jesus shared with the Pharisees was certainly not well received. Many today prefer to live in their deception of lies rather than to receive the truth. If we love our friends, family, and neighbors and want them to come to Christ, we must share the truth in love. It is a divinely powerful weapon.
Righteousness
In Ephesians 6:14, Paul not only mentions truth but righteousness as well as part of the armor of God. There are two sides to righteousness. For a person over the age of accountability to get into heaven, he must be made right with God. When Jesus comes to indwell a believer through the Holy Spirit, he imputes his righteousness to that person.
Because we have been made righteous, we can approach God through Jesus, referred to in Hebrews as our great high priest. By the way, when we intercede for others, we are serving as priests to them as we go to God on their behalf. It is not necessary for believers to go through any human mediator to pray. This beautiful concept if referred to as the priesthood of believers.
The other aspect of righteousness is right living. In other words, in our daily conduct, we live out the righteousness that Jesus gave to us at conversion. In his letter to the church at Thessalonica, Paul reminded them how they “became imitators of us and the Lord.” (I Thessalonians 1:6) Living in a way that pleases the Lord enhances our efforts to tear down “every lofty thing raised up against the knowledge of God.”
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
Log In
