The first-ever Rebound event will be held Saturday to honor the memory of Harley Lasseter.
The event will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 5259 Alabama 227, in Crossville beginning at 5 p.m.
Food, fun, games, guest speakers, praise and worship music are planned.
All local churches are invited to bring youth groups, friends and other.
At the end of the event, a fireworks display will celebrate Lasseter’s birthday.
It’s an all-outdoors event. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Lasseter was killed April 2 when the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind while he was riding along Alabama 75, about three miles south of Geraldine.
Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 22, of Sylvania, was arrested a few days later and charged with manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Geraldine High School Principal Jason Mayfield characterized Lasseter as a “great kid” who not only competed on the school’s football and basketball teams, but also supported the school and his fellow students in any way he could.
“Harley was an outstanding young man,” said Michael Davis, head football coach, and Jeremy Smith, head basketball coach in a statement. “He was an everyday example of honor and integrity. His positive attitude was conveyed through his charming smile.
“Harley made an immediate impact on our school and teams through his commitment to his teammates. He was both a joy to be around and a relentless competitor at the same time.
“Our teams and school are crushed with this tragic news, and we grieve with the family for this senseless loss.
“It serves as a reminder for us to be thankful for our blessings and to hug those we love.”
Mayfield said Lasseter was a positive influence on his fellow students.
“Harley wore a smile on his face everywhere he went,” Mayfield said.
“If you knew him, you just knew how warm of a personality he had. When you finished talking to him, you left with a smile on your face too.
“He was a very active student, competing as part of our football and basketball teams. If he was not competing, and there was any opportunity for him to wear purple and white, he was there as a fan to support it. He would always be there to cheer people on at any time he could.”
