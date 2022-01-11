An assistant principal at an Etowah County school has reportedly been indicted on multiple charges of first-degree sexual abuse.
According to The Gadsden Times, William David Lockridge, 47, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. An investigation by the Gadsden City Police led to his arrest on Monday. He was released on a $100,000 bond later that day, according to his arrest record with the Etowah County Sheriff's Office.
Lockridge is the assistant principal at West End High School. The school said in a statement that it was aware of the charges against Lockridge and that he had been placed on administrative leave.
This is a developing story.
