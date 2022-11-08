ALTOONA, Ala. — Josh Ballew knows the road to addiction recovery is long and difficult. But he knows all things are possible with God and some help from Stay Free Ministries.
Stay Free Ministries is a multi-dimensional organization based in Arab that includes a church, recovery homes for men and women and a thrift store. The organization aids those struggling with addiction in Marshall, Etowah, Blount, Mogan and DeKalb counties.
“Friday nights for me are great,” Ballew said during a Celebrate Recovery banquet Nov. 3 at Bullard Farm/The Hitchin’ Post in Altoona. Ballew is the CR pastor for Stay Free Ministries. Each Friday night at 5:30 p.m. a meal is served, and recovery support meets at Stay Free Ministries, 433 11th St. SW in Arab.
“I step up and yes, we get excited. Yes, we get fired up.
“When I come through those doors, I am still as excited as I was six years ago.”
He said often those fighting addiction stumble and fall due to the masks they wear.
“We keep falling and falling,” he said. “When we transform, we are never the same. When we lose the masks, and show our true selves and our struggles, we become children of God.”
Ballew said the ministry only works if those who are helped spread the word.
“We want this ministry to spread like wildfire,” he said. “I want to spready love, not drugs.”
A family reunited
CB and Tracy Brown have seen their lives dip to the lowest point and rise to a new high with the help of Stay Free Ministries.
CB had an addiction problem that drove a wedge between him and his wife of 10 years.
When their daughter was seven years old, Tracy moved with her to Arab from the Atlanta area.
“She was in a lot of trouble at school,” Tracy said. “I wanted things to be different for her. Today, she’s 20 years old and pursing a degree in pastoral care.”
Tracy said she and CB had grown “hateful to each other” and learned if they didn’t make changes, they could lose custody of their children.
In 2012, Tracy came to Liberty Church in Arab and fell in love with the services. There she learned of the anticipated opening of Sunshine House, the first recovery house for men in the area.
She told the pastor her husband might be a good candidate for the program.
“On Oct. 15, 2012, he had his first day sober,” she said.
“Today it is hard to relive the hell we lived through. Writing this testimony to share with you tonight was hard. We are working every day to stay away from the hell we survived.”
CB said he was on the verge of death when her came to the men’s house.
“The bottom line is this – This ministry has a lot of good fruit. We are just one example.
“Recovery is hard. We’ve learned you don’t ask for things to be easy. It never gets easier. But you get better. You ask God for more wisdom and a better attitude.
“We’ve been so blessed to have a place to heal and become a family again.”
CB is now pastor of Stay Free Church. He and his wife remarried nine years ago.
Another point of view
Keynote speaker for the night was Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
He shared the importance of CR programs and why they mean so much to him.
“One of the things someone who has been around Celebrate Recovery learns is we have an opportunity to hear personal testimony,” Marshall said.
“But some would say the Attorney General doesn’t have a testimony. In reality, many of you view me in a positive light. Some people judge you in a negative light. Both are wrong. We are all children of God. We simply have different stories.”
Celebrate Recovery has been an important part of Marshall’s life, and through that, he has learned the virtue of transparency. It played a huge part in his life over four years ago when his wife died.
“Four and a half years ago, I lost my wife to suicide,” he said. “I’m somebody paid to convince people to do things. All I remember is feeling like a failed her when it was most important.
“Celebrate Recovery taught me transparency and the ability to be real with others.
“A few days after Bridgette’s death, we gathered in a small church in Asbury and told her story. We had to do that in a public forum. We talked about her loss of life and what she went through.
“It was our one way to respond to help other in the same place. Within two hours, I got a DM on Facebook from a person I’ve never met. It said because of what I said, this person was still alive. They were in a bad place and just hours earlier had been thinking of taking their own life. But because of what we said, they knew they were not alone after all.”
Marshall said many CR participants may have been too good at listening to others.
“We heard them and believed them when they said we weren’t doing something in life to feel worthy of,” he said. “Instead, we seek refuge in drugs or destructive relationships.
“This ministry reaches us at the most difficult point in time.
“We have to celebrate this ministry doing significant work. We can’t do it alone or without help.
“I hope there is a day we don’t need programs like this.”
To help
Stay Free Ministries needs volunteers and financial donations to keep up their work.
Pastor Rick Laster said the ministry spends $3,000 per month in gas to keep two vans on the road.
“We need two new vans with better emissions and better gas mileage,” he said. “We have a lot of men and women and need to be able to take them where they need to go.
“We are serious about what we are doing. We just want to help people. We are willing to stay in the trenches.”
Monetary donations may be made through Cash App @ $StayFreeMinistries or mailing a check to Stay Free Ministries at P.O. Box 486, Arab, AL 35016. Be sure to put “donation” in the memo line.
To volunteer your time, reach out at StayFreeInfoTeam@gmail.com. Officials are always looking for new teachers, media/platform ministry members, greeters and children’s ministry workers.
Log onto their Facebook page to keep up with their calendar of events, meetings and support groups.
