The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association kicks off its sixth season on Sunday, July 10, at 4 p.m. at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater. Address for the park is 1325 SMPA Blvd., Albertville, AL. 35950.
The upstairs Inspire conference room is the site of all the association’s meetings for the 2022 high school football season.
“We’re looking to add new members,” Gregg Lee, who serves as the association’s booking agent, said. “We welcome anybody, males and females, young and old, with an interest in officiating high school football even if they just want to run a clock. Clock keepers are a very important part of the game.”
Officials can start their registration process July 10. Officials will receive a rule book, case book, local association forms and other pertinent information about the upcoming season at the first meeting. The district camp for the Northeast district will be Aug. 6 at SMPA at 7:30 a.m.
Jamborees are scheduled for Aug. 12-13, and the first official contests are Aug. 18-19, which the AHSAA refers to as week zero.
Junior varsity and junior high games start the week of Aug. 22. The playoffs begin Nov. 4 and the Super 7 championships are at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn from Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
Persons interested in joining should contact GSMFOA president Eric Scott at escott@sportsfacilities.com or Gregg Lee at glee@albertk12.org or attend the July 10 meeting.
GSMFOA had 70 members last year. The association teaches at every meeting, so new officials are going to receive training from experienced playoff officials along with building friendships that last forever.
“We offer a flexible schedule,” Scott said. “You can work your own schedule. If you want to take a night off, you just sign out.
“Junior high and junior varsity games are primarily on Mondays and Tuesdays. Varsity games are on Fridays, except for a few Thursday and Saturday night games the first couple weeks of the season.”
The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association has contracts with Albertville, Asbury, Boaz, Crossville, DAR, Douglas, Fyffe, Guntersville, Locust Fork, Marshall Christian, North Sand Mountain, Oneonta, Pisgah, Sardis, Sylvania and West End.
The association’s full slate of officers is:
Scott, president
Robert Bates, vice president
Lee, booking agent
Brien Phillips, treasurer
Mikey Floyd, recording secretary
Bill Cole and Charlie Jimmerson, at-large board members
Scott, who enters his 22nd season as a football official, was selected the AHSAA’s Northeast District official of the year for the 2019 season and has been selected for a number of playoff games.
Lee, who enters his 20th season as a football official, was selected to the AHSAA 7A state championship game last December held at the new Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Other board members have been selected to officiate state championship games and have many years of playoff experience.
Other meeting dates for the 2022 season are Tuesday, July 19; Sunday, July 31; Tuesday, Aug. 9; Sunday, Aug. 21; Wednesday, Aug. 31; Sunday, Sept. 11; Wednesday, Sept. 21; Sunday, October 2; Wednesday, Oct. 12; and Sunday, Oct. 23.
The Sunday meetings will feature new officials training at 3 p.m., with veterans starting at 4.
For the Tuesday and Wednesday meetings, new officials training will be at 5 p.m. and veterans will join them at 6.
