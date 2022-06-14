Marshall County Chief of Corrections Matt Cooper is being remembered for his love of the job, willingness to train the right candidate and dedication to training and education.
Cooper died June 10, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.
Visitation for Cooper was Tuesday at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. A gathering for friends and family was held at the Lake Guntersville State Park following the visitation.
“Matt was like a brother,” said Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
Sheriff Phil Sims said Cooper, 58, had more than 20 years of experience in the corrections field. He used that knowledge and experience to help make renovations to the current county jail.
“IN 2019, Matt used his 20 years of experience in jail management to take charge of a broken jail and made the changes implemented here today,” Sims said. “He worked at all levels in corrections and developed leadership skills to gain compliance from inmates.
“Chief Cooper worked with other agencies on inmate admissions and played a significant role in finding ways to purchase a body scanner with thermal heat detection.
“Chief Cooper will be greatly missed by all.”
Sims said Cooper worked at the Morgan County Jail prior to moving to Marshall County Jail. He left Marshall County after three years to go into private contract work.
He returned to the Marshall County Jail the day Sims took office.
“Matt had already overseen jail renovations in Morgan County and had his certificate in jail management,” Sims said. “I asked Matt with providing a plan to make the jail better. We all knew then that the inmates really ran the show. He provided a plan and we tweaked it and executed the plan the day I took office.”
Cooper oversaw a full staff of 27 corrections officer, although that number of employees often fluctuated, Sims said.
Cooper was one of the founding members of NIJO, the National Institute for Jail Operations, a national organization providing effective, legal-based training to jails across the country.
“Matt came to me with the idea and I supported the idea fully,” Sims said. “He, Morgan County Jail Administrator Aaron Dawson and Tate McCotter, executive director of NIJO, founded the Alabama Jail Administrator’s Council (AJAC).
“Matt served as secretary of the board. It has been in place for two years now and is growing.
“He won many awards, such as Jail Administrator of the Year last year from NIJO. He just completed an advanced executive corrections class in Utah. He had to be selected to participate in that … and the bar was set really high. He was in the first class and finished in the top six.”
Sims said Cooper “did wonders” for the county jail.
“He mentored people here, including the deputies,” Guthrie said. “He was a positive influence on people. He really helped some of the young guys coming in.
“We always promote from within the jail. Some of the men he supervised in corrections, he later encouraged to go on the road. He would bring his opinion of who he thought would make a good on the road deputy.”
Both Sims and Guthrie said Cooper worked up until the time he physically couldn’t any longer.
“He had a work-issued computer at home with him,” Sims said. “He was able to work a few hours at a time to answer emails, listen to inmate concerns, things he could do remotely.
“He took personal leave when he got sick, but he never truly left the department.”
Cooper is survived by his wife, Duree; daughter, Nicole Elise (Michael) Casey; sisters, Roberta “Bobbi” Dean, Mary (Greg) Michnick; brothers, Eric (Karen) Randau and twin brothers, Charles “Chuck” (Natalie) Randau and John (Debbie) Randau; six grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
In Lieu of flowers for Chief of Corrections Matt Cooper, contributions can be made to:
Alabama Jail Administrator’s Council (AJAC)
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
Attn: Warden Aaron Dawson
119 Lee St. NE, Decatur, AL 35601
