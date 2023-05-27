DELAND, Fla. — Jacksonville State booked its trip to the semifinals of the 2023 ASUN Baseball Championship after another dominant pitching performance in a 9-3 win over Eastern Kentucky on Thursday night to win Pool B of the postseason format on Melching Field at Conrad Park.
After nearly posting a complete game performance by sophomore Tanner Jones on Wednesday night in Jax State’s 6-1 win over host-Stetson, junior Jake Peppers was equally impressive in a career-high 6.2 innings of work, while the Gamecocks’ offense stated off strong to give Peppers a cushion to work with.
The former Geraldine star was one strikeout off a career-best with a season-high eight strikeouts.
Peppers allowed three unearned runs in his best outing of the season and scattered four Eastern Kentucky hits across 6.2 innings.
Jax State’s start offensively mirrored what it did against Stetson on Wednesday with a run in the first inning as freshman Bear Madliak opened the game with a solo blast.
It is the second time this season that the Carrollton, Georgia catcher has started a game for JSU with a home run.
Madliak added a double in the contest for a two-hit night.
The Gamecocks now await the final results of Pool A play to find out who the opponent will be in Saturday’s first semifinal game at 10 a.m.
The championship game is scheduled for noon Sunday.
