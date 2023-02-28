A Marshall County couple died due to fentanyl overdoses recently in Guntersville.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said a 32-year-old Arab man and a 23-year-old Guntersville woman died February 11 and their bodies discovered in a home on Carlisle Avenue in Guntersville. He characterized the pair as boyfriend and girlfriend.
Peterson said the man had been using multiple kinds of drugs and the couple had gotten some crystal meth laced with fentanyl. A small amount of meth was recovered at the scene and was sent to the state forensics lab to be analyzed, Peterson said.
Guntersville Police requested the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Unit, which is continuing to investigate the case, according to DEU Commander John Siggers.
“The evidence we found on the scene as well as preliminary testing does indicate that they suffered a fatal drug overdose which did include fentanyl. We don’t know what level exactly, but presumptive testing did show positive,” says Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.
Peterson said tests indicate the pair had ingested various types of drugs prior to their deaths.
“The female tested positive for meth and fentanyl,” Peterson said.
“The male tested positive for meth, amphetamines, fentanyl, opioids, methadone and marijuana.” Peterson said many times, fentanyl is used to cut meth, heroin or cocaine. However, he said there have been cases where people take fentanyl alone.
Nugent explained Marshall County has seen a drastic increase in its number of fentanyl-related incidents. Just a year ago, a similar occurrence claimed the life of one in Marshall County, while a group of individuals suffered overdose complications after a batch of cocaine had been laced with the synthetic drug.
Nugent says that fentanyl can be cut, mixed and “laced” with almost anything.
“We’re seeing it in marijuana. We’re also seeing it in different drugs that most people may consider as safe to use. But the fact is, they really don’t know what they’re getting in that entire mixture.” says Nugent.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin.
Because of its powerful opioid properties, fentanyl is also diverted for abuse.
Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths.
Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.
Similar to other opioid analgesics, fentanyl produces effects such as relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction, and respiratory depression.
Intense, short-term high, temporary feelings of euphoria, slowed respiration and reduced blood pressure, nausea, fainting, seizures, and death may occur if abused.
