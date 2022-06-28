A man charged in a 2020 Marshall County murder will spend 28 years in prison for his crime.
Joshua Ray Adkins, 45, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Sheri Adkins.
On Friday, he changed his initial plea to guilty for a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced by a Marshall County judge.
On August 5, 2020, the body of Sheri Adkins was found on Columbus City Road near Grant.
Investigators at the time said Joshua was the estranged husband of Sheri. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at Joshua Adkins’ home in Huntsville, located off Bob Wallace Avenue.
Deputies arrested Adkins at his home without any incident. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail.
After his indictment in early 2021, Adkins pleaded not guilty to murder.
