GERALDINE, Ala. — The head football coaches in DeKalb County voted 48 players to the 2022 All-DeKalb County Team, which was released this week.
Geraldine head coach Michael Davis provided a copy of the team to The Reporter.
Class 2A state champion Fyffe, the AHSAA’s only unbeaten team this season, leads the All-DeKalb squad with 10 players, including Player of the Year Logan Anderson and Co-Defensive Player of the Year Tucker Wilks.
Geraldine’s Carlos Mann was named Athlete of the Year.
Only a sophomore, Anderson rushed 156 times for 1,820 yards and 32 touchdowns. He averaged 11.7 yards per carry. He caught four passes for 75 yards and a score, and he added 169 yards in kickoff returns.
On defense, Anderson had 23 solo tackles, 24 assists, three tackles for loss and two pass breakups. He also recovered a fumble.
A sophomore defensive lineman, Wilks collected 37 solo tackles, 42 assists, nine sacks, eight quarterback hurries, 20 tackles for loss and two pass breakups. He also forced five fumbles and recovered three.
Mann, a junior, was a playmaker in all three phases of the game for the Bulldogs, who upset No. 5 Winfield and No. 1 Mars Hill Bible to reach the Class 3A state playoff quarterfinals.
Mann rushed for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he caught 18 passes for 462 yards and six TDs. He returned 11 punts for 272 yards and two scores, and he had five kickoff returns for 202 yards.
On defense, he contributed 55 solo tackles and 21 assisted tackles. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
The complete All-DeKalb County Team is:
Player of the Year: Anderson
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Braiden Thomas, Sylvania, senior, running back
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Eian Bain, Valley Head, senior, running back
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Wilks
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Levi Brown, Plainview, senior, defensive back
Athlete of the Year: Mann
Fyffe Red Devils
Brodie Hicks, senior, running back
Simon Hicks, sophomore, running back
Evan Chandler, senior, tight end
Jake Wooden, senior, offensive lineman
Will Arnold, senior, defensive lineman
Hunter Machen, senior, defensive back
Owen Blackwell, senior, defensive back
Brody Blackwell, senior, offensive lineman
Sylvania Rams
Brant Kittle, senior, defensive lineman
Ashdon Cooley, junior, defensive lineman
Leo Kirby, junior, linebacker
Ky Shankles, junior, offensive lineman
Travis Owens, freshman, linebacker
Josh Scott, sophomore, receiver
Aiden Parham, sophomore, running back
Geraldine Bulldogs
Jaxon Colvin, junior, quarterback
Joe Garcia, sophomore, defensive lineman
Caleb Hall, senior, linebacker
Jayse Cook, junior, offensive lineman
Cody Satterfield, senior, receiver
Kobe Hill, junior, linebacker
Valley Head Tigers
Hunter Robinson, senior, running back
Ethan Webb, junior, defensive lineman
Hernan Moreno, junior, defensive back
Brandon Vasquez, junior, offensive lineman
Brayden Busby, junior, defensive back
Ben Johnson, freshman, linebacker
Collinsville Panthers
Keaton Deboard, senior, athlete
Eli Griggs, junior, linebacker
Mason McAteer, eighth grade, quarterback
Gavin Lang, eighth grade, receiver
Jordan Coker, senior, defensive lineman
Trey Smith, junior, defensive lineman
Plainview Bears
Sam Crowell, senior, linebacker
Dylan McCullough, senior, running back
Brayden York, senior, offensive lineman
Grant Martin, senior, defensive lineman
Ider Hornets
Ben Smith, senior, running back
Brian Bass, junior, linebacker
Zion Finnerty, senior, defensive back
Crossville Lions
Steven Juan, senior, running back
Cristian Rodriguez, senior, kicker
HONORABLE MENTION
Fyffe Red Devils
Cade Underwood, senior, offensive lineman
Yahir Balcazar, senior, offensive lineman
Ryder Gipson, eighth grade, defensive back
Blake Dobbins, sophomore, quarterback
Sylvania Rams
Jonah Gurley, junior, defensive back
Aspen Cooley, junior, defensive lineman
Will Gant, sophomore, offensive lineman
Conner Andrade, freshman, kicker
Jaxon Smith, junior, quarterback
Geraldine Bulldogs
Collin Willis, sophomore, defensive lineman
Mauricio Calderon, junior, defensive back
Austyn Banks, junior, tight end
Drew Freeman, senior, defensive back
Will Jones, senior, offensive lineman
Valley Head Tigers
Noah Hulgan, junior, defensive lineman
Carson Frost, junior, offensive lineman
Nate Bain, sophomore, running back
Brant Smith, junior, linebacker
Raudell Segura, sophomore, offensive lineman
Plainview Bears
Andrew Hall, senior, running back
Andrew Mays, senior, offensive lineman
Corey Killian, senior, defensive lineman
Michael Lopez, junior, linebacker
Owen Hope, freshman, defensive back
Ider Hornets
Landon Traylor, junior
Dylan Grant, senior
Jarrett Jenkins, senior
Austin Cross, junior
Daniel Greeson, junior
Collinsville Panthers
Luis Ailon, junior, kicker
Aiden Daniel, senior, offensive lineman
Crossville Lions
Caleb Causey, senior, linebacker
Manuel Gaspar, senior, defensive back
Jose Simon, senior, offensive lineman
Hiram Velazquez, junior, linebacker
