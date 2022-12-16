GERALDINE, Ala. — The head football coaches in DeKalb County voted 48 players to the 2022 All-DeKalb County Team, which was released this week.

Geraldine head coach Michael Davis provided a copy of the team to The Reporter.

Class 2A state champion Fyffe, the AHSAA’s only unbeaten team this season, leads the All-DeKalb squad with 10 players, including Player of the Year Logan Anderson and Co-Defensive Player of the Year Tucker Wilks.

Geraldine’s Carlos Mann was named Athlete of the Year.

Only a sophomore, Anderson rushed 156 times for 1,820 yards and 32 touchdowns. He averaged 11.7 yards per carry. He caught four passes for 75 yards and a score, and he added 169 yards in kickoff returns.

On defense, Anderson had 23 solo tackles, 24 assists, three tackles for loss and two pass breakups. He also recovered a fumble.

A sophomore defensive lineman, Wilks collected 37 solo tackles, 42 assists, nine sacks, eight quarterback hurries, 20 tackles for loss and two pass breakups. He also forced five fumbles and recovered three.

Mann, a junior, was a playmaker in all three phases of the game for the Bulldogs, who upset No. 5 Winfield and No. 1 Mars Hill Bible to reach the Class 3A state playoff quarterfinals.

Mann rushed for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he caught 18 passes for 462 yards and six TDs. He returned 11 punts for 272 yards and two scores, and he had five kickoff returns for 202 yards.

On defense, he contributed 55 solo tackles and 21 assisted tackles. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

The complete All-DeKalb County Team is:

Player of the Year: Anderson

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Braiden Thomas, Sylvania, senior, running back

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Eian Bain, Valley Head, senior, running back

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Wilks

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Levi Brown, Plainview, senior, defensive back

Athlete of the Year: Mann

Fyffe Red Devils

Brodie Hicks, senior, running back

Simon Hicks, sophomore, running back

Evan Chandler, senior, tight end

Jake Wooden, senior, offensive lineman

Will Arnold, senior, defensive lineman

Hunter Machen, senior, defensive back

Owen Blackwell, senior, defensive back

Brody Blackwell, senior, offensive lineman

Sylvania Rams

Brant Kittle, senior, defensive lineman

Ashdon Cooley, junior, defensive lineman

Leo Kirby, junior, linebacker

Ky Shankles, junior, offensive lineman

Travis Owens, freshman, linebacker

Josh Scott, sophomore, receiver

Aiden Parham, sophomore, running back

Geraldine Bulldogs

Jaxon Colvin, junior, quarterback

Joe Garcia, sophomore, defensive lineman

Caleb Hall, senior, linebacker

Jayse Cook, junior, offensive lineman

Cody Satterfield, senior, receiver

Kobe Hill, junior, linebacker

Valley Head Tigers

Hunter Robinson, senior, running back

Ethan Webb, junior, defensive lineman

Hernan Moreno, junior, defensive back

Brandon Vasquez, junior, offensive lineman

Brayden Busby, junior, defensive back

Ben Johnson, freshman, linebacker

Collinsville Panthers

Keaton Deboard, senior, athlete

Eli Griggs, junior, linebacker

Mason McAteer, eighth grade, quarterback

Gavin Lang, eighth grade, receiver

Jordan Coker, senior, defensive lineman

Trey Smith, junior, defensive lineman

Plainview Bears

Sam Crowell, senior, linebacker

Dylan McCullough, senior, running back

Brayden York, senior, offensive lineman

Grant Martin, senior, defensive lineman

Ider Hornets

Ben Smith, senior, running back

Brian Bass, junior, linebacker

Zion Finnerty, senior, defensive back

Crossville Lions

Steven Juan, senior, running back

Cristian Rodriguez, senior, kicker

HONORABLE MENTION

Fyffe Red Devils

Cade Underwood, senior, offensive lineman

Yahir Balcazar, senior, offensive lineman

Ryder Gipson, eighth grade, defensive back

Blake Dobbins, sophomore, quarterback

Sylvania Rams

Jonah Gurley, junior, defensive back

Aspen Cooley, junior, defensive lineman

Will Gant, sophomore, offensive lineman

Conner Andrade, freshman, kicker

Jaxon Smith, junior, quarterback

Geraldine Bulldogs

Collin Willis, sophomore, defensive lineman

Mauricio Calderon, junior, defensive back

Austyn Banks, junior, tight end

Drew Freeman, senior, defensive back

Will Jones, senior, offensive lineman

Valley Head Tigers

Noah Hulgan, junior, defensive lineman

Carson Frost, junior, offensive lineman

Nate Bain, sophomore, running back

Brant Smith, junior, linebacker

Raudell Segura, sophomore, offensive lineman

Plainview Bears

Andrew Hall, senior, running back

Andrew Mays, senior, offensive lineman

Corey Killian, senior, defensive lineman

Michael Lopez, junior, linebacker

Owen Hope, freshman, defensive back

Ider Hornets

Landon Traylor, junior

Dylan Grant, senior

Jarrett Jenkins, senior

Austin Cross, junior

Daniel Greeson, junior

Collinsville Panthers

Luis Ailon, junior, kicker

Aiden Daniel, senior, offensive lineman

Crossville Lions

Caleb Causey, senior, linebacker

Manuel Gaspar, senior, defensive back

Jose Simon, senior, offensive lineman

Hiram Velazquez, junior, linebacker

