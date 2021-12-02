It is now after Thanksgiving and many minds are in full holiday mode. Some early achievers may have even finished their Christmas shopping, but for patients awaiting a blood transfusion this time of year could be very stressful.
LifeSouth has come up with a temporary solution that may assist with the shortage of blood, host the largest blood drive North Alabama has ever seen. In North Alabama, LifeSouth has six community blood centers in four different regions. All four regions are participating in this community drive. LifeSouth is calling this event, Joy of Giving and takes place on Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
“For the past two weeks, LifeSouth has not met our full goal to have adequate amount of blood for our 17 North Alabama hospitals,” Kami Mitchell, District Community Development Coordinator at LifeSouth, said. “There is not an artificial substance created in a lab to make blood that is why it is so important we have volunteer donors come out and donate.”
Joy of Giving will allow people in the community to gather for one common cause and have a little fun in the process.
The event is to highlight that giving blood is a joy and every patient receiving the blood will experience the joy of life because of your donation. Every donor will be able to draw for a prize that range from oil changes and car washes to food vouchers, spa certificates, TVs, Airpods, diamond necklaces, bicycles, Bluetooth speakers, kitchen appliances, and so much more all thanks to our wonderful sponsors. LifeSouth along with various sponsors will also offer donors a $10 e-gift card, a commemorative event t-shirt, and free food too!
Appointments are encouraged but not required, call 1-888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org
LifeSouth Madison Donor Center: 8190 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758
LifeSouth Decatur Donor Center: 2349 Danville Rd SW #120, Decatur, AL 35603
LifeSouth Albertville Donor Center: 8626 US-431, Albertville, AL 35950
LifeSouth Florence Donor Center: 307 Veterans Dr, Florence, AL 35630
Every donor receives a free cholesterol screening, and you will also find out your blood type. Please visit www.lifesouth.org to find the closest blood center to schedule your appointment for Joy of Giving. Call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 for more information on giving or to schedule an appointment.
