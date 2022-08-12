The Albertville All-Stars completed their impressive postseason run by finishing fourth in the 6-year-old Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven, Mississippi.
The Aggies qualified for the World Series by becoming the first Albertville team to win a State title since 2011. They’re also the first 6-year-old State champion baseball team from the city.
Aggies 33, Columbus 32
Albertville opened the World Series by outscoring the Columbus, Mississippi All-Stars on July 16.
Tripp Rains paced the Aggies by going 6-for-6 at the plate. They hit four home runs, as Case Gray homered in the first and sixth innings, Riggins Cook in the second and Rains in the sixth.
Albertville tallied 44 hits in the game. Besides Rains, Carson Baldwin, Andrew Rutledge, Gray, Cook, Bo Rutledge, Thomas Phillips, Brantley Simpson, Xavier Charles, Gamble Henderson and Gavin Martin all had multiple hits.
Aggies 33, Starkville 18
Albertville rolled past the Starkville, Mississippi All-Stars in their second game. The Aggies collected 36 hits in the July 16 matchup.
Baldwin and Phillips led the Aggie attack, as each player batted 4-for-4.
Albertville scored seven runs in the fourth inning behind singles from Simpson and Martin, a triple by Andrew Rutledge and a home run by Gray.
Baldwin homered in the fifth as the Aggies finished with two roundtrippers.
Acworth 24, Aggies 2
The eventual champion Acworth, Georgia All-Stars put the Aggies in the losers bracket on July 17.
Aggies 25, Hernando 10
On July 18, the Aggies stayed alive in the World Series by whipping the Hernando, Mississippi All-Stars.
Albertville finished with 31 hits. Gray paced the Aggies by batting 4-for-4.
Albertville scored seven runs in the fourth inning behind singles from Bo Rutledge and Brantley Cannon, a home run by Simpson and a double by Phillips.
Batesville 28, Aggies 15
The Batesville, Mississippi All-Stars ended Albertville’s World Series run on July 18.
Gray and Charles were selected to the 12-member All-World Series team. The Aggies also won the sportsmanship award given by the Dizzy Dean directors after the World Series.
Albertville compiled a 9-3 postseason record, which includes its appearances in the Alabama State Tournament and the World Series.
Albertville native Brock Morris, who is now a men’s assistant basketball coach at Ole Miss, drove over from Oxford to watch the Aggie All-Stars play.
Every Aggie batted .500 or better in the World Series. Individual statistics were:
Charles, 17 hits, .944 average, two doubles, one homer 10 RBIs
Gray, 16 hits, .889 average, five doubles, three homers and 23 RBIs
Baldwin, 14 hits, .875 average, three doubles, one homer and 14 RBIs
Cook, 12 hits, .857 average, one double, one homer and five RBIs
Andrew Rutledge, 15 hits, .789 average, five doubles, one triple, one homer and 10 RBIs
Phillips, 12 hits, .750 average, six doubles and 11 RBIs
Martin, 10 hits, .714 average, one double and three RBIs
Bo Rutledge, 11 hits, .688 average, one double, one homer and 11 RBIs
Rains, 13 hits, .684 average, six doubles, one homer and nine RBIs
Simpson, nine hits, .643 average, one double, one homer and six RBIs
Henderson, 10 hits, .625 average, one double and three RBIs
Cannon, eight hits, .500 average, one double and four RBIs
