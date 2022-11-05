Fire damages Albertville home

Fire damaged an Albertville home Saturday evening.
Firefighters were summoned to the 1800 block of Railroad Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a fire.
Fire Marshal Brent Ennis said food may have been left unattended and fire spread up the wall and into the attic space. He believes the fire was accidental.
One homeowner was home at the time of the blaze and was able to escape unharmed. The family's pets were also able to escape the home.
