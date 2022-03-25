This is an opinion column.
Frank McDaniel is enjoying his golden years, but taking a full retirement isn’t in his plans, because he’s still serving as a leader for Albertville, Marshall County and Sand Mountain.
I had an opportunity to visit with Frank on Wednesday afternoon. I appreciated his encouragement in my role as The Reporter’s publisher. He’s always been a friend to the paper, and he made it a point to keep us informed of what was occurring in the Alabama Legislature during his 20 years of serving House District 26 from 1990-2010.
Frank decided not to run for a sixth four-year term in 2010. He served District 26 longer than any other representative in its history.
During his final year in office, Frank received two honors that recognized him for his commitment to business and industry in our area. He won the Michael D. Roberts North Alabama Excellence Award from the North Alabama Industrial Development Association, and the Business Council of Alabama presented him its Spirit of Public Service Award for outstanding leadership and support of the business community.
We talked about some of the current development projects in Albertville, and Frank shared about noticing Los Arcos putting up a sign for its new location behind Walgreen’s on Alabama Highway 75. That was news to me.
Frank and his family owned McDaniel Tom’s Sales, a snack and vending company in Albertville, for years. I ate more than my share of snacks from their vending machines. I could eat a pack of Tom’s toasted peanuts right now.
A new bridge on Alabama 168
A friend and former coworker lives in a house close to the old Alabama 168 bridge over Short Creek at Double Bridges in Boaz. That’s where the photo came from that accompanies my column.
I’ve been curious about whether workers are removing the old bridge yet, and the photo answers my question. The bridge was built in 1948, and it’s being demolished and replaced by a longer, wider and safer bridge. Bridge Builders of Alabama won the bid for the $3.5 million project, which started last November.
Seth Burkett, the North Region Public Information Officer for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said the project is anticipated to take about a year. Of course, as with any construction project, there’s potential for delays caused by weather or other issues.
I hope we can all be utilizing the new bridge by November or December.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
