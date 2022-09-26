ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville’s homecoming game matchup against Huntsville High School has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29. The king and queen will be crowned in a ceremony prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Administration moved the game due to the threat of inclement weather. The homecoming parade has also been rescheduled and will now be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m.
The community pep rally has been cancelled. Stay up to date on events and news at albertk12.org.
