Editor's note: This Faith article was originally published in November 2016.
The month leading up to the Christmas holiday is among some of the most anticipated days of the year for various denominations of Christians around the world.
Beginning last Sunday, the Catholic Church entered the season of Advent, a month-long celebration of the coming of Christ, culminating in the celebration of the Feast of the Nativity of Our Lord, otherwise known as Christmas Day.
“The central focus of this season is the coming of the Lord,” the Rev. Tim Pfander, pastor of St. William’s Catholic Church in 2016, said. “When the Church celebrates the Liturgy of Advent each year, she makes present this ancient expectancy of the Messiah. In other words, we’re waiting for Jesus.”
Advent is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Advent has a “two-fold meaning” in the Cathecism, as the season both celebrates the birth of the Messiah and serves as preparation for the Messiah’s return.
Advent is a season rich in symbolism and tradition.
The traditional readings, such as Mark 1:1-4, Isaiah 61:1-2 and Luke 1:30-33 all reflect images of light and darkness, silence, waiting and fulfillment. The vestibules of the church are also dressed in a dark purple, reflecting the penitential nature of the season.
Catholics often have Advent wreaths of evergreen branches (to represent the gift of eternal life) with stars (to represent the cosmic sign of Christ’s birth) and candles (to represent Christ as the light of the world) to celebrate the season.
The traditional candle set up includes four purple candles and one pink candle. Each candle is representative of a different theme and is lit on a Sunday. The first purple candle is lit for “expectation,” as Scripture calls for Christians to “stay awake” for the Lord’s coming. The second purple candle is lit as a “proclamation,” representing John the Baptist’s message foretelling the coming of the Messiah.
On the third Sunday of Advent, the pink candle is lit to celebrate the eternal power of God, as the spirit descends down to Earth in preparation for the Feast of the Nativity. Priests even wear pink vestaments to celebrate the occasion.
The third purple candle represents “fulfillment,” as Catholics rejoice the good news of the incarnation of God made flesh.
The final purple candle is lit to signal the arrival of Christ.
It is encouraged that those participating in Advent take time to pray, reflect and hope.
“Advent really is a time for each and every one of us to prepare the way of the Lord in our hearts, for not only for the coming of Christ on Christmas Day, but also for the coming of Christ at the end of time,“ Pfander said. “Jesus tells us in a number of places that we need to be ready. Each one of us will be called to meet our Lord Jesus Christ face-to-face one day and Advent helps us prepare for that.”
This article was written for The Reporter by James H. Jimenez in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.