Jackie Kenneth Goggans
Chattanooga, TN
Jackie Kenneth Goggans, 90, of Chattanooga, was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 18, 2022 after many years of loving care by his family, the staff of Dominion Senior Living, Hixson, and the support of Hearth Hospice of Chattanooga.
Jack was born on June 22, 1932 in Tenbroeck, DeKalb County, Alabama to the late George Grover Goggans and Bertha Irene (Broyles) Goggans. He attended grade school in Tenbroeck and graduated from Geraldine High School in 1950. Like many Sand Mountain boys, upon graduating he headed to the big city of Chattanooga, Tennessee for work at DuPont. Soon he was called to serve his country with the US Army during the Korean conflict. While serving in Korea, Jack received correspondence from a sweet Alabama gal, Annie Ruth Stott. Upon returning home, their courtship ensued and they were married November 26,1955. While Jack continued working at DuPont as a plant electrician, he developed a family business, Supreme Vacuum, that would continue on for 50 years.
They made Chattanooga their lifelong home, where they raised their five children. They held membership for many years at Northside Baptist Church and then at Hixson First Baptist Church. Jack’s personal faith in Jesus Christ was lived out daily, as he loved and served his family. In their latter years, Jack’s faithful caring service to his beloved wife, Ann, was a testimony to us all. Jack’s quiet example of integrity, compassion and kindness to many who knew him spoke volumes.
Jack loved all of his family, and had great joy telling others of his children, 19 wonderful grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, sons Norman Stuart Goggans (Tamie), Roger Neil Goggans (Shirley), Lloyd Alexander Goggans (Terri); daughters Alethea Ruth Cruz (Flip), and Amelia Gail Rambler (Ken); 19 grandchildren, Nathaniel Goggans (Julie), Joshua Goggans (Emilie), Caleb Goggans (Laura), Andrew Goggans (Melanie), Elizabeth Newbould (Nick), Noah Goggans (Samantha), Seth Goggans (Rebekah), Anna McReynolds (Seth), John Goggans, Jessica Goggans, Jared Goggans (Paige), Lauren Goggans, Christopher Goggans (Megan), Jennifer Simmons (Nathan), Jonathan Goggans (Laura), Laura Goggans, Daniel Goggans, Joshua Rambler and Samuel Cruz; 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Ida Jane (Stott) Campbell; brother-in-law, James Stott; many cousins and precious nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed until that day, in the Hope of our Faith in Christ, we see him again.
A Celebration of Life service was held Sunday, Aug. 21st at 5 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Gary Phillips officiating. A graveside service was held on Monday, August 22, at 10 am at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
You are invited to share a personal memory of Jack, offer your condolences to his family, or view the lifestream at his online memorial located at www.heritagechattanooga.com. The family received friends on Sunday, Aug. 21, at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Shirley Stonicher
Boaz
Shirley Stonicher, 77, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Welton Brooks will officiate the service.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Stonicher; children, Tim Stonicher, Jeremy (Denita) Stonicher and Rachel (Chris) Golden; four grandchildren; and a brother, Edward (Shunnie) Stanfield.
Cora Mae Burns
Boaz
Cora Mae Burns, 90, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery. Rev. Joe Wise will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 1 before the service.
She is survived by her children, Martha Chaviers (Charles), Nancy Burns and Connie Herndon; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 12 great great-grandchildren.
Audie Jo Deerman Hall
Rainsville
Mrs. Audie Jo Deerman Hall, 85, of Rainsville, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were Monday, August 22, 2022, at Broadway Faith Chapel with Bro. Kevin McCreless officiating. Burial was in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Broadway Church Building Fund or The Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.
Survivors include a daughter, Faith Harper (Ted), of Gardendale; son, Grayson Hall (Susan), of Birmingham, Spencer Hall (Tracy), of Fyffe, and Bart Hall (Beverly), of Columbiana; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Deerman Gardner (Bill), of Birmingham.
