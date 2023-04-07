A Crossville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Justin K. Nevinski, 34, was fatally injured when the 2015 Yamaha motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a 1995 Chevrolet 2500. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet left the road, then struck a mailbox and a house.
Nevenski was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Leigh W. Hearn, 45, of Collinsville was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred at about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway 75 near DeKalb County Road 34, about three miles south of Geraldine.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
