Papa Dubi’s Cajun Kitchen will host a fundraiser Saturday as they mourn the loss of a longtime employee.
Floyd Roberts died unexpectedly over the weekend, leaving behind a girlfriend and a 10-month-old son.
Roberts had been an employee with Papa Dubi’s since 2017.
A Floyd Roberts Tribute Night is planned for Saturday, Sept. 17. Will Younghouse, an owner of Papa Dubi’s, said the night will include former employees coming back to work a shift in honor of Roberts.
“We are donating all profits on Saturday to help offset costs for the funeral and other needs for his family,” Younghouse said. “We will be taking donations if anyone wants to give, and every penny will go to the family.
“We invite anyone who ever worked with Floyd to come out and share Floyd stories.”
A legendary worker
Younghouse called Roberts the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of all Marshall County restaurant workers.
“He worked at Top of the River, Charburger, Lean Kitchen and Papa Dubi’s simultaneously for a long time,” Younghouse said. “He never missed a shift, was never late and was always so happy. He was a true gentleman. He greeted everyone with a ‘good morning’ or ‘how are you doing’ every single day.
“He opened doors for others, he wouldn’t’ dare let a female carry anything because he’d take it out of their hands and do it himself, and genuinely rooted for everyone to have a good day.
“He worked approximately 5,000 hours for us and there was never one minute he wasn’t working.”
Younghouse said about eight weeks ago he noticed Roberts was in a lot of pain and when asked, Roberts said his back was hurting.
Roberts ended up having four fractured vertebrae caused from over working.
“I kept checking in on him at least once a week,” Younghouse said. “His back wasn’t getting better.
“Last time I saw him was a week ago and you could tell he was in pain, but he just smiled and said he was ‘doing okay.’ I knew he wasn’t but it’s the last memory I have of him.
“We texted Friday, his 31st birthday, just to check in. He said he missed work and was going to get back as soon as he could. He was so loyal.”
Younghouse said Roberts was a “do everything kitchen guy.”
“No job was beneath him,” Younghouse said. “He fit in like our brother.
“We used to take any and all kinds of crazy caterings of whatever came our way. He produced his job like three people. He was so fast, so efficient. His work ethic and attitude positively affected every person in the building.
“I used to love it when high school kids would first work with Floyd because he would blow their minds at his non-stop work ethic.
“As our business started growing, Floyd would always tell us, ‘y’all are gonna be the biggest place in town one day.’
“We’d laugh. I’d tell him ‘we can’t work as hard as you to be open that many hours.’
“It’s been weird the last few weeks not having him around. He was the topic each morning.
“It’ll never be the same. I feel like a lost puppy. I look back over the last six years at our journey, both professionally and personally and Floyd was there. When Floyd started working with me and my brothers, we were all single. Zero kids. Now three of us are married and between us we have 10 kids now.
“Floyd had his first child in early December 2021, Kaizen. He was so proud. He loved bringing him and showing him off.”
Tough career
Younghouse said being in the restaurant business is tough as most restaurants don’t off retirement accounts, health insurance or life insurance.
“When one of our fallen comrades needs help, the only way to do it is with the outpouring support of the community and restaurants,” he said.
“For us at Papa Dubi’s, we feel like we owe it to Floyd to always help his son out.
“We hope the community comes out to support the best and hardest working man this county has ever known.”
Younghouse said Roberts was a rare find in the restaurant industry.
“In today’s world with worker shortages and people not wanting to work, it made me respect him even more,” Younghouse said. “He worked three or four jobs for years. He was such a loyal worker, the day his boy was born, he was at work. He told us his girlfriend was in labor. We were all telling him to go and be with her.
“We kicked him out and he made it in time to see his baby born.”
Younghouse said the circumstances surrounding Roberts’ death are troubling. He did not drink, nor did he abuse drugs.
His sister and family spoke to him Saturday morning for his birthday. His girlfriend returned home at about 1:15 p.m. and found him dead on the couch. An autopsy was expected to be complete this week.
“He hit so many first-time milestones recently,” Younghouse said of Roberts.
“He bought his first house and had his first baby. I don’t know for sure, but Floyd came from nothing but parents that taught him a strong work ethic. He achieved so many goals the old-fashioned way – hard work. He put his head down and got it done.
“Floyd was just a quiet guy and didn’t get involved in drama. If you asked him, he’d tell you but he never put his business out there. We can learn a lot from that. He was a private guy.”
