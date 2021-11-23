Current County Commissioner for District 4 Joey Baker previously announced he planned to run for the office of State Representative. However, after much prayer and consideration he has decided to seek re-election in his current role.
“I have had numerous people reach out to me including elected officials, county employees and citizens of Marshall County urging me to reconsider and seek re-election on the commission. We have a lot of major projects going on in the district right now as well as the county as a whole that I would like to see completed. I will continue the collaborative working relationships that have been established with the current commission and local legislators to see progress continue for Marshall County. It has been an honor to serve as commissioner the last 3 years and I humbly ask for your support in 2022.”
(0) comments
