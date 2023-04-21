One man died in an early morning wreck Friday in Albertville.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said officers are currently investigating a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in the 9400 block of U.S. 431, near Abbott Road.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said the male driver of one of the involved vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. with the Coroner’s Office being summoned to the scene at 9:07 a.m.
Amos said the southbound lanes of U.S. 431 were shut down while the scene was cleared, and officers remain nearby continuing their investigation.
The Albertville Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Both Nugent and Amos said more information will be released at a later date once the victim’s identity has been confirmed and family members contacted.
