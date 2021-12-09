With the high school basketball season roughly a month gone, the first batch of rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association were released Thursday morning, with Sand Mountain well-represented on both the boy’s and girl’s polls.
In the first polls, four teams from Sand Mountain appeared in the Top-10 of their respective classes, two on each side, plus another three teams who received honorable mention consideration.
Teams are put up for consideration in their classes by area sports writers each week.
On the girl’s side, a pair of 5A teams appeared in the initial rankings, with both Guntersville and Sardis earning Top-10 honors.
Guntersville checked in at No. 6 in the 5A poll with an 8-3 record at the time of the rankings release, which includes double-digit victories over 7A Grissom and 6A-ranked Mountain Brook.
Sardis has opened the season with an 8-1 record and grabbed the No. 9 spot in the 5A poll. The Lions have won five of those eight games by double-figures, plus a win over 7A James Clemens, and the lone loss coming to 1A No. 1 Skyline.
Also nominated in the polls was 3A Geraldine, who received honorable mention after their 7-2 start.
On the boy’s side, Douglas used a 6-1 start to crack the Top-10 of the 5A rankings, with those six wins including five double-digit wins, including a four-game winning streak. Their lone loss this season came to 7A Huntsville High, an honorable mention in the rankings.
The other boys team to be honored this week in the Top-10 was 3A Geraldine, who are out to a 5-2 start, with four of their five wins coming by 14 points or more, and both losses to larger 5A schools who were either ranked or nominated this week.
Two other local 5A teams received honorable mention honors this week, 6-3 Guntersville who is currently riding a 3-game winning streak, and 6-2 Sardis who is 6-1 in their last seven games.
The full rankings for each class are listed below:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (8-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (10-0)
3. Davidson (12-0)
4. Bob Jones (10-1)
5. Sparkman (6-3)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (9-2)
7. Foley (7-2)
8. Fairhope (6-1)
9. Auburn (7-1)
10. Theodore (9-3)
Others nominated: Daphne (9-3), Gadsden City (9-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (13-0)
2. Park Crossing (10-1)
3. Mortimer Jordan (7-2)
4. Hartselle (6-4)
5. Cullman (9-2)
6. Chelsea (7-3)
7. Gulf Shores (7-4)
8. Northridge (6-3)
9. Mountain Brook (6-3)
10. Oxford (7-1)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (3-2), Chilton County (6-8), Eufaula (8-2), Homewood (8-4), Jasper (8-0), McAdory (5-6), McGill-Toolen (7-5), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Stanhope Elmore (6-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Charles Henderson (4-0)
2. Central-Tuscaloosa (7-1)
3. Lee-Huntsville (9-3)
4. Fairview (9-0)
5. Fairfield (7-3)
6. Guntersville (8-3)
7. Pleasant Grove (6-1)
8. Brewbaker Tech (7-6)
9. Sardis (8-1)
10. Pike Road (4-2)
Others nominated: Carver-Birmingham (6-5), Holtville (4-1), Lawrence County (5-2), Parker (6-4), Ramsay (5-4), Wenonah (7-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (9-0)
2. Good Hope (7-2)
3. Priceville (7-1)
4. New Hope (9-2)
5. Rogers (7-3)
6. Jackson (8-1)
7. Williamson (6-2)
8. Fultondale (7-2)
9. Anniston (4-2)
10. St. James (8-2)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (5-1), Escambia County (8-0), Geneva (5-4), Hamilton (3-4), Handley (3-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (12-0)
2. Lauderdale County (7-0)
3. Susan Moore (8-2)
4. Montgomery Academy (3-3)
5. Trinity (8-1)
6. Plainview (7-3)
7. Montgomery Catholic (7-1)
8. Collinsville (5-3)
9. T.R. Miller (2-2)
10. Clements (9-4)
Others nominated: Elkmont (8-5), Geraldine (7-2), Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1), Sylvania (5-3).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (7-2)
2. Spring Garden (6-1)
3. G.W. Long (5-0)
4. Sand Rock (9-0)
5. Midfield (7-1)
6. Winston County (10-0)
7. St. Luke's (3-2)
8. Ider (6-3)
9. Locust Fork (5-1)
10. Tanner (5-2)
Others nominated: Geneva County (9-5), Hatton (3-5), Highland Home (4-2), Westbrook Christian (6-1).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (8-3)
2. Marion County (6-2)
3. Loachapoka (6-4)
4. Talladega County Central (7-2)
5. J.F. Shields (5-0)
6. Florala (7-2)
7. R.A. Hubbard (3-1)
8. Decatur Heritage (6-4)
9. Red Level (6-1)
10. Georgiana (4-2)
Others nominated: Brantley (3-2), Pleasant Home (5-2), Vina (5-5).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (8-0)
2. Fort Dale Academy (4-2)
3. Edgewood Academy (4-3)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (5-1)
5. Clarke Prep (7-1)
6. Glenwood (5-0)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (NA)
8. Lowndes Academy (NA)
9. Lakeside (4-0)
10. Springwood (3-1)
Others nominated: Chambers Academy (2-3), Southern Academy (3-1), Sparta Academy (7-2).
BOYS
Class 7A
1. Grissom (10-1)
2. Sparkman (10-1)
3. Vestavia Hills (8-0)
4. Hoover (9-1)
5. Spain Park (7-2)
6. James Clemens (7-4)
7. Baker (8-2)
8. Enterprise (7-1)
9. Jeff Davis (9-2)
10. Oak Mountain (8-2)
Others nominated: Austin (6-4), Dothan (5-7), Florence (6-1), Huntsville (6-6), Thompson (6-5).
Class 6A
1. Mountain Brook (9-1)
2. Northridge (9-2)
3. McGill-Toolen (10-2)
4. Eufaula (8-1)
5. Huffman (11-3)
6. Pinson Valley (7-1)
7. Spanish Fort (7-3)
8. Hueytown (6-2)
9. Cullman (7-0)
10. McAdory (6-2)
Others nominated: Blount (8-2), Briarwood (5-3), Buckhorn (3-4), Hartselle (4-4), Homewood (6-4), Lee-Montgomery (2-1), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Park Crossing (9-3), Pelham (7-2), Robertsdale (10-2), Scottsboro (7-3), Stanhope Elmore (5-0), Wetumpka (5-4).
Class 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)
2. Wenonah (7-4)
3. Pleasant Grove (1-0)
4. Sylacauga (5-1)
5. Charles Henderson (5-3)
6. Ramsay (6-4)
7. Leeds (4-1)
8. John Carroll (5-2)
9. Carroll-Ozark (5-3)
10. Douglas (6-1)
Others nominated: Andalusia (4-2), Elmore Co. (5-3), Guntersville (6-3), Holtville (6-1), Jemison-Huntsville (6-5), Pike Road (5-1), Sardis (6-2), Tallassee (2-2).
Class 4A
1. Williamson (6-2)
2. Sumter Central (6-0)
3. Escambia Co. (6-2)
4. Fultondale (6-3)
5. Brooks (4-1)
6. Hanceville (9-2)
7. Haleyville (6-2)
8. Westminster-Huntsville (5-5)
9. Priceville (6-2)
10. Cherokee Co. (4-2)
Others nominated: St. James (3-1), Straughn (4-2), West Morgan (5-5).
Class 3A
1. Cottage Hill (11-3)
2. Plainview (6-3)
3. Catholic-Montgomery (3-1)
4. Hokes Bluff (7-1)
5. Lauderdale Co. (7-0)
6. Danville (7-1)
7. Clements (12-0)
8. Geraldine (5-2)
9. Collinsville (3-4)
10. Excel (5-2)
Others nominated: Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1), Opp (1-1).
Class 2A
1. Midfield (7-3)
2. Section (8-0)
3. North Sand Mountain (7-1)
4. St. Luke's (4-2)
5. Geneva Co. (7-2)
6. Red Bay (6-3)
7. Zion Chapel (8-3)
8. Falkville (8-3)
9. Elba (2-0)
10. Sand Rock (6-4)
Others nominated: Spring Garden (1-0).
Class 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (4-1)
2. Georgiana (5-0)
3. Autaugaville (7-2)
4. Skyline (7-2)
5. Belgreen (6-1)
6. Covenant Christian (6-2)
7. J.F. Shields (4-3)
8. Red Level (6-0)
9. Athens Bible (4-3)
10. Pickens Co. (NR)
Others nominated: None.
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (5-0)
2. Macon-East (6-2)
3. Autauga Academy (4-0)
4. Southern Academy (3-1)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (NR)
6. Glenwood (NR)
7. Lee-Scott (NR)
8. Heritage Christian (NR)
9. North River Christian (NR)
10. Bessemer Academy (NR)
Others nominated: None.
