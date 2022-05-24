A Boaz couple wants to see lower speed limits and more police presence in their neighborhood to stop speeding drivers.
DeWitt and Mary Mullins live on Seay Avenue and told city council members during a short meeting Monday night they have “a safety issue” on their street.
“During school hours and all day long, we see people zooming down Seay Avenue,” DeWitt said.
“In one direction, the speed limit signs say 15 miles an hour. Going in the other direction on the same street, the signs say 25 miles an hour.
“People think it is a drag strip.”
Seay Avenue runs from U.S. 431 west to Brown Street. The north side of the street borders the Boaz Intermediate School.
DeWitt said Highland Street also borders the Intermediate School and is a walkway for students going between the Intermediate School to the Middle and High schools nearby.
“We worry about the students who walk through there between one school and another for sports practices and what all,” DeWitt said. “Lots of children walk home from school.
“We held a yard sale a couple of weeks ago and two people were nearly hit by drivers speeding through there.”
The couple asked city council members to look into installing speed bumps in the neighborhood and to ensure police patrols were stepped up to enforce speed limits.
Superintendent of Streets Kenny Smith said he will look at the area and possibly install additional speed limit signs to make the speed limit consistent in the area. However, he said the problem boiled down to an enforcement issue.
“It’s no problem to change the signs,” he said. “But ultimately, it is a police enforcement issue.”
Mayor David Dyar said he would speak with Police Chief Michael Abercrombie about the issue. Abercrombie was not at the meeting as his department was preparing for a sendoff parade and event for the Snead State Community College men’s baseball team.
City Attorney Christie Knowles said speed bumps created liability issues for the city and could slow first responders as they travel to emergency calls.
“Those speed bumps can cause a lot of damage to emergency vehicles,” Knowles said. “If we install speed bumps on your street, we would have people all over the city requesting them.
“The police chief has legal issues to consider.”
DeWitt said he sees drivers speeding as if they were emergency vehicles every day.
“When you see citizens going the same speeds as firemen and police who are driving with lights and sirens, something needs to be done,” he said.
Dyar pledged to focus resources on reducing speeding “all over the city.”
“We definitely need better enforcement,” Dyar said. “We need to focus on that.”
In other business, city councilmen held a public hearing regarding proposed economic incentives for Scooter’s Coffee. The drive-through coffee restaurant is currently under construction on U.S. 431 on the site of the former Pizza Hut restaurant.
The city shall make economic development grants to Higdon Coffee/Scooter’s Coffee, based upon a percentage of net sales tax proceeds received by the city from the operation of the restaurant in the amount of $150,000 for the purpose of promoting the economic development of the city and in consideration of the establishment by the beneficiary and the operation of commercial and related facilities in the city, stated a legal notice published in The Reporter.
No one spoke for or against the incentives and council members approved the incentive deal during the meeting.
• Dyar announced the city’s first Coffee with a Cop on June 8 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Boaz McDonald’s.
The event will give the public a chance to meet officers and ask questions.
“It’s a chance to have a conversation with the police,” Dyar said.
• Announced a public hearing will be held June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center to discuss economic incentives for Martin’s Family Clothing.
• Approved $280,700 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers and posted at City Hall for public inspection.
• Reappointed Kim Erwin to the Boaz Water and Sewer Board with a term ending March 2, 2028.
• Reappointed Margaret Mastin and Scott Bobo to the Boaz Industrial Development Board with terms expiring Dec. 1, 2026.
• Reappointed Keith Gaither, Keith Johnson and Frank Scott to the Boaz Zoning Board of Adjustments with terms expiring Dec. 1, 2023.
• Reappointed Rodney Frix to the Boaz Zoning Board of Adjustments with a term expiring Dec. 1, 2024.
• Learned the Boaz Public Library checked out 6,167 items, 1, 599 digital items downloaded and 1,432 internet uses during the month of April. More than 50 new patrons were registered. A total of 34 programs were held with 1,952 patrons in attendance. Nearly 3,000 people visited the library during the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.