The Marshall County Health Department inspected 87 Marshall County food establishments during the month of November and issued these grades, listed from low to high:
TJ's Hotwings, Albertville, 74
La Orquidea Restaurant, Albertville, 74
Bottom's Up Sports Bar & Grill, Arab, 78
Sierra's Mexicanisimo, Arab, 80
Tortilleria y Tienda el Niño, Albertville, 82
Ruby's Mexican Grill & Cantina, Albertville, 83
Chevron Food Mart, Arab, 83
Papa John's Pizza, Arab, 84
Santa Fe Cattle Company, Albertville, 85
Los Arcos, Albertville, 85
Food City #501, Albertville, 85
Three Way Grocery, Albertville, 85
Huddle House, Arab, 85
Panda III, Arab, 85
Milner's Dairy Delight, Arab, 85
Tasty Donuts, Arab, 85
Zaxby's, Arab, Arab, 85
Burger King, Albertville, 86
Jefferson's, Albertville, 86
Panda III, Arab, 86
Little Caesars Pizza, Arab, 86
Grumpy's Pizza and Pasta Shoppe, Arab, 86
On The Way Express, Arab, 86
Arby's, Arab, 86
Gilliam Springs Child Development, Arab, 86
CiCi's Pizza, Guntersville, 87
Express AL, Albertville, 87
Los Arcos IV, Arab, 87
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Albertville, 88
Little Caesar's Pizza, Boaz, 88
Guelaguetza Bakery, Albertville, 88
Empresas La Poblana – Tortilleria, Albertville, 88
Quality Inn, Arab, 88
Econo Lodge, Boaz, 89
McDonald's, Albertville, 89
Firehouse Subs, Albertville, 89
Wendy's, Albertville, 89
GTO at Waterfront, Scottsboro, 89
Stop – Super, Arab, 89
Bubba Rito’s, Boaz, 89
Burger King, Arab, 89
Empresas La Poblana, Albertville, 89
Shiloh Farms Food Store, Boaz, 90
Sonic, Albertville, 90
Domino's Pizza, Boaz, 90
Midas Burger, Inc, Arab, 90
Captain D's Seafood, Arab, 90
Dairy Queen, Arab, 90
Huddle House, Albertville, 91
Buffalo Wild Wings, Albertville, 91
PDCK, Albertville, 91
River Food Mart, Guntersville, 91
Foodland Deli/Seafood, Arab, 91
Foodland Seafood, Albertville, 92
Subway, Arab, 92
Empresas La Poblana – Restaurant, Albertville, 92
KFC, Arab, 92
Beef O Brady's, Albertville, 93
Ruby's Mexican Grill & Cantina, Albertville, 93
Jessy Tacos & Tortas, Albertville, 93
El Gallo Real, Albertville, 93
Food City #501 - Meat/Seafood/Sushi, Albertville, 94
C & L Roasters Commissary, Swearengin, 94
Southern Hickory Barbecue, Arab, 94
El Aguacate Commissary, Albertville, 94
La Michoacanita, Albertville, 94
Kentucky Fried Chicken, Albertville, 95
Subway, Albertville, 95
Arby's, Albertville, 95
Jack's Family Restaurant, Albertville, 95
Foodland Produce (Arab), 95
Papa John's Pizza of Arab, 95
Taco Bell, Arab, 96
Tanner Farms, Albertville, 96
Foodland Meat Mkt, Arab, 96
Dove Creek Farm Commissary, Swearengin, 97
Backwoods Grocery, Swearengin, 97
Bojangle’s Famous Chicken , Albertville, 98
Key West Inn, Boaz, 98
Taco Bell, Albertville, 98
St Nutrition, Boaz, 98
Hardee's, Albertville, 98
Eden's Energy & Protein, Scottsboro, 98
McDonald's, Arab, 98
Forty Six 64-Commissary, Swearengin, 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix, Guntersville, 100
Walgreens, Boaz, 100
