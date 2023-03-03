ONEONTA — The Sardis varsity softball team opened its 2023 season with a 4-2 triumph over Oneonta on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Senior pitcher Kayden Tarvin tossed a complete game, limiting the Redskins to two hits. She racked up 14 strikeouts.
Hannah Hill batted 2-for-3 and Annah Kate Waldrep 2-for-4 to pace Sardis at the plate. Jalyn Hannah was 1-for-2 with a walk, and Jayda Lacks and Tarvin both closed 1-for-3.
“It was a great way to start the season,” Sardis head coach Richey Lee said. “I am proud of the way the girls played with energy and focus throughout the entire game.”
