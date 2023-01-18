ALBERTVILLE — Douglas Middle School’s seventh girls captured the Marshall County Basketball Tournament crown Saturday, Jan. 14, inside Albertville Gymnasium with a narrow 27-22 victory over the Boaz Lady Pirates.
The Lady Eagles, coached by Labron Lusk, trailed 6-3 after the first quarter but battled back in the second quarter to take a 14-10 halftime lead. And the Lady Eagles knew how to fight.
“Boaz is an exceptionally good team and we just played really hard against them twice, and today we just kept playing,” Lusk said. “I’m so proud of all 10 of our girls because beating Arab Thursday night was huge, and today it was the same way, because they’ve got a great team as well. So, I’m just really proud of them and how hard they fought to make just enough plays to win.”
At the final stop, Douglas led the Lady Pirates 19-16.
With just more than a minute left in regulation, after Boaz worked to trim the Douglas lead to 20-18, Douglas’ Peyton Payne dropped in a layup and free throw after a hard foul to convert an old-fashioned three-point play that would give the Lady Eagles a five-point lead and virtually lock up the title.
Douglas’ Ava Williams led all scorers with 9 points, including two 3-pointers. Averi Beck dropped in two treys for 6 points. Bailey Lusk and Payne added 5 points apiece. Arleigh Kate Mitchell contributed 2 points.
Mollie Brock and Molly Venzke paced the Lady Pirates with 8 points apiece. Judsyn Greer added 4 points, and Addison Bowlin dropped in 2.
The Lady Eagles finish the season 7-5.
“We’ve had a really good season,” Lusk said. “We finished 7-5, but I feel like we’ve played some really good teams. Every night was a battle, and it made us better from beginning to end. And today we reaped the benefits of that … We played our best at the right time.”
