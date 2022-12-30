PELL CITY, Ala. — The Geraldine varsity boys basketball team split a pair of games in the Pell City Panther Christmas Classic.
Geraldine 76,
St. Clair County 62
Jaxon Colvin’s 29 points paced a trio of Bulldogs who scored in double figures in Wednesday’s victory. Colvin added 13 rebounds and three steals.
Geraldine (10-7) led 17-16, 31-29 and 51-46 at the rest stops.
Lucas Bryant finished with 18 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs. Connor Johnson contributed 18 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Redick Smith just missed scoring in double figures, as he netted nine. He dished out nine assists and cleared six boards.
Cooper Johnson collected two points, eight rebounds and four assists.
“We didn’t play our best game, but we did what we needed to do at the end of the game to close it out,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We shared the ball well, but we need to work on our defensive intensity.”
Pell City 74,
Geraldine 68
The host and Class 6A Panthers knocked off the Bulldogs in a hard-fought game Tuesday.
Pell City was in front 22-18 after a quarter, but the Bulldogs led 37-35 and 57-56 at the other rest stops.
“I thought we competed hard in a tough environment, on the road, in an unfamiliar venue,” Smith said.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win but couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch. Playing these caliber teams should pay off for us down the stretch.”
Connor Johnson scored a game-high 24 points. He added five assists and four rebounds.
Colvin totaled 15 points and nine boards, and Redick Smith got 12 points and six assists.
Pell City put four players in double figures — Mike Snow 18, Caleb Groce 16, Collin McCombs 14 and Jack Burroughs 10.
