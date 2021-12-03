Though many people may feel like they’re done with COVID-19, Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett warns that the virus may not be done with them, especially with the unpredictability of new variants.
The omicron variant, which is believed to have originated in South Africa, has been reported in five states in the U.S. as of Friday, Dec. 3: New York, California, Hawaii, Minnesota and Colorado. However, McBurnett said there’s a chance it’s been in the country for much longer undetected.
“Just like with the delta variant, we’re watching the new [omicron] variant,” she said. “There is concern about it because there’s just not enough data yet to see exactly how this is going to impact.”
So far, those who have contracted COVID-19 via the omicron variant have reported mostly “mild symptoms.” Whether or not the new variant proves to be worse than previous iterations, McBurnett encouraged people to get vaccinated. As of Friday, 39.4% of people in Marshall County had received two doses of the vaccine, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“The big thing is people need to get vaccinated. That’s just all there is to it,” McBurnett said. “Are there breakthrough cases where people have been vaccinated? Yes. But their severity of illness is a lot less too.”
Along with getting vaccinated, she said people should still practice social distancing, proper hand sanitizing and mask wearing when appropriate.
“All those things are still in play,” she said. “They haven’t gone away. I know a lot of people have basically said ‘I’m done,’ but the virus is not done with us.”
She encouraged those who may have gotten their initial doses of the vaccine to get a booster shot as soon as they can.
“If you have any underlying illness and you’ve had two shots, you definitely need to get that booster, especially if it’s been the 6-month period since you’ve had your last one,” she said.
McBurnett said she would be keeping a close eye on COVID case reports over the next several days since an increase is likely after Thanksgiving gatherings.
“All through the holiday period that’ll have to be watched,” she said.
Though a nose swab test at a doctor’s office or clinic may be more accurate, McBurnett said at-home test kits, which can be found at retail stores like Walmart and CVS, are helpful if you think you have been exposed to COVID or have symptoms.
