FYFFE, Ala. — Fyffe polished its Class 2A, Region 7 schedule with a 41-0 victory against Ider on Friday night, but that wasn’t the only accomplishment of the night for the No. 1 Red Devils.
The victory puts Fyffe just one win away from setting a new state record with 12 consecutive 10-win seasons.
“That’s a testament to the consistency of our program,” Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield said. “There’s been a lot of kids who have been a part of those wins and they should all be proud.”
Fyffe dominated Ider in the victory with 416 yards rushing and held the Hornets to just 42 yards of total offense.
Ryder Gipson led the way for Fyffe with 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Fyffe started the night off strong by scoring on the second play of the game on a 43-yard run from Logan Anderson. The Red Devils then went on to score on their next six offensive possessions.
Gipson scored on runs of 3 yards and 52 yards. Simon Hicks scored on an 8-yard run and David Smith scored on a 26-yard run. Jesse Martin added the extra point.
Fyffe led at halftime, 34-0.
Caleb Mitchell scored the game’s final touchdown on a 3-yard run with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Ten different Fyffe players recorded a carry in the game as the Red Devils cleared the bench in the second half.
“Everybody got to play,” Benefield said. “We didn’t play our starters long, and I think that will help our depth some getting ready for the playoffs and as we get ready for a big game next week against Sylvania.”
Anderson finished the game with 87 yards rushing and a touchdown. Bryce Totherow had 60 yards on four carries and Mitchell had 55 yards on five carries.
Fyffe kicker Yahir Balcazar was 4-for-5 on extra points.
Fyffe will face a tough challenge next week as they close out the regular season with a game against DeKalb County rival Sylvania, which earned the No. 2 playoff seed in 3A, Region 6.
“Sylvania has a great team,” Benefield said. “They are probably the best team we’ve played all year, and we’ve got to be ready. Both teams are in the playoffs and it’ll be a great test for us to get ready.”
