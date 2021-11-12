Dakota “Kody” Abbott knows a thing or two about serving his country and community.
SFC Abbott serves his state and country as a full-time member of the Alabama National Guard after graduating from Albertville High School, serving in the National Guard at home and abroad and serving as an Albertville Police officer.
During Thursday’s Veterans Day program at Graham Park in Albertville, Abbott shared his story and why being a vet is important to him on Veterans Day and every day.
“A veteran cannot get out of the military without replacing that work,” Abbott said. “Veterans are all around us. They are fixing our cars, are the policemen and firemen and EMTs helping us, some are even veterinarians. They go out of their way to serve their community.
“Everywhere I look, I see vets serving people. These humble men and women are such an asset to our community.”
Abbott said he was inspired and mentored by DARE Officer and School Resource Officer Sgt. Robert Bethune, himself a veteran and current member of the National Guard.
“I didn’t have the best home life,” Abbott said. “But Officer Bethune was there for me over the years, answering my questions and assuring me things would be ok.”
Bethune said he remembered Abbott from his time in the DARE program and then later in high school.
“He was a good student,” Bethune said. “But he always wanted to know more.
“Ever since I have known him, he has been a hard worker and a go-getter.
“I have two daughters. If God had blessed me with a son, (Abbott) is what I hope God would give me. I would be very blessed to have him as a son like him.”
Abbott served in many roles within the National Guard, including as a military police officer and working disaster relief with victims of the 2011 tornado outbreak in Guntersville and Tuscaloosa.
He was also deployed to Qatar and Kuwait.
Upon completion of his time in the Guard, he returned to Albertville and took at corrections officer job at Albertville Police Department. He later attended the state’s police academy and became a patrol officer for APD until 2018 when he returned to the National Guard.
“It was while I was in Tuscaloosa that I fell in love with my profession,” Abbott said. “I leaned the true meaning of resilience. I saw so many selfless acts not just from the servicemen there. But from the people who lived there and those who came to offer help. They offered support in any way they could.
“I cherish those memories of tenacity of those men and women.”
Thursday Abbott challenged each resident to find a way to give back to their community.
“One man or one woman can make a difference,” Abbott said.
Also on hand for Thursday’s event were the Albertville Fire Department Honor Guard to display the colors, Albertville High School’s Vocalease group to perform the National Anthem and other patriotic songs, and Nathan Haskew who presented Taps.
