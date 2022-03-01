A single-car wreck sent the Marshall County Chief of Corrections to Huntsville Hospital.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Major Jason Windsor said Chief Matt Cooper was injured Monday afternoon after a suspected medical episode caused Cooper to lose control of his patrol car.
Arab Police investigated the accident, and no official cause has been determined. The investigation is ongoing. The accident occurred mid-afternoon, according to jail officials.
Cooper was the only person involved in the accident, Windsor said. No other vehicles were involved.
A medical helicopter landed on Alabama 69 near Oak Lane at the scene to take Cooper to Huntsville Hospital.
“He’s in stable condition,” Windsor said. “They are continuing to do tests and treatment at this time.
“We are asking for prayers for Matt and for he and his family to be uplifted in prayer.
“We are also asking everyone to respect their privacy as a family as they figure out what is best for Matt.”
In a Facebook post made by Cooper’s family, they state he is currently on a ventilator in the ICU.
“An entire chain of events happened yesterday afternoon … we found out he is in stage 4 cancer. More testes are being ran today to find out what to do from there,” wrote Nicole Casey.
Windsor said support is being provided for Sheriff’s Office employees.
“He’s our brother,” Windsor said of Cooper.
“We wish the best for him. We want to be as supportive as possible for him and his family. We are going to take care of our employees here as well, but at the same time, continue to run the Sheriff’s Office and corrections facility to the best of our ability.”
