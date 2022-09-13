A Boaz man remains in jail after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat.
Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said Dylan Ray Oliver, 28, of Boaz, admitted to hitting the victim over the head with an aluminum baseball bat Sunday because he was “angry over an animal issue that he was accusing the victim of committing.”
Deputies say that Oliver initially left the scene but was detained a short time later. He was transported to the Etowah County Detention Center where he was charged with attempted murder, a class A felony charge, said Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Will Farley.
The victim was treated at Marshall Medical South before being transported to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Oliver is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
