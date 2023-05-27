HOOVER — Alabama baseball claimed a 7-4 win over 19th-ranked Auburn on Thursday afternoon in the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The victory moved the 24th-ranked Crimson Tide to 40-18 on the season.
The in-state rivals traded runs through the first two frames before the Tide pulled ahead with one in the third and three in the fourth, setting the score at 5-1.
Both teams plated two apiece in the sixth before Auburn got one in the ninth. The Tigers brought the tying run to the plate twice in that final frame, but a strikeout and a popup ended the game.
Garrett McMillan (4-2) posted a quality start against the Tigers on the way to earning his fourth win of the year. The senior allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with a season-high eight strikeouts.
The Tide bullpen then took over, giving up one run over the final 3.0 frames. Alabama’s relief effort was highlighted by Hunter Hoopes, who recorded the game’s final two outs for his first save of the year.
Alabama totaled 14 hits with eight of the nine starters recording at least one. The offense was led by Tommy Seidl, who finished 3-for-3 and a triple short of the cycle while adding two RBIs and two runs scored.
Drew Williamson and Andrew Pinckney each tied Seidl at two RBIs while Caden Rose matched Seidl in hits with a 3-for-4 showing that included an RBI and one run.
Bryson Ware broke Auburn’s season record by hitting his 24th home run.
