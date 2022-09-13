The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are pleased to present this week’s Player of the Week honors to Guntersville senior quarterback, Antonio Spurgeon.
Spurgeon was efficient in the Wildcats’ 40-6 road win over 5A Region 7 rival Douglas last week, posting a pair of scores and over 160 yards of offense to help the No. 5 ranked Wildcats reach 4-0 on the season.
Spurgeon rushed for a touchdown in the first half to make it 19-0, then helped the Wildcats stretch the lead just before the halftime break when he hooked up with Brandon Fussell from 18 yards out, followed by Spurgeon rushing for the two-point conversion to make it 27-6 at the half.
For the game, Spurgeon finished with 57 yards on seven carries in addition to the score, then went 6-of-9 through the air for 110 yards and the score.
In four games of limited duty thanks to the Wildcats posting big scores, the senior signal caller has totaled seven touchdowns on the season, while not throwing an interception.
Spurgeon and the Wildcats return home Friday night when they face Boaz in a Marshall County and 5A Region 7 showdown.
Honorable Mention
Evan Taylor, Guntersville: 108-yard fumble recovery and return for a touchdown.
Carlos Mann, Geraldine: 167 rushing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions.
Tyler Pierce, Boaz: 207 passing yards, three touchdowns.
Other winners
Week zero: Jaxon Hamby, West End
Week 1: Andy Howard, Albertville
Week 2: Carlos Mann, Geraldine
