SARDIS CITY — Coosa Valley RC&D, a non-profit organization specializing in bringing people and partners together to identify and implement solutions addressing local issues, partnered with State Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) and State Rep. Gil Isbell (R-Gadsden) to tour Etowah County on Thursday, celebrating and promoting several projects funded in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 by Coosa Valley RC&D.
Over the past two years, the partnerships were able to invest $72,233.45 in Etowah County.
The RC&D program secures funding from state and local agencies, private foundations and federal partnerships to disperse through community grant requests. Coosa Valley RC&D, one of nine councils that cover Alabama, serves east central Alabama, which includes Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties. The office is located in Heflin.
Carolyn Cox, executive director of Coosa Valley RC&D, and Jones visited Sardis City to present a $7,000 check to city officials to cover the cost of the new pavilion built onto the concession stand at Sardis City Park.
“This has been a vision of mine since I took office,” Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos said. “We decided to locate the pavilion here.
“Senator Jones mentioned the grant. I told him what I was wanting to do about the pavilion, so we applied for it and we appreciate Senator Jones and Coosa Valley RC&D helping us out with that. The pandemic started and the cost of things went up, so we really couldn’t have done it without that.”
Cox said she invites all Etowah County residents and future partners to learn more about the partnerships and programs serving Etowah County, as well as how to participate in the organization’s 2023 grant funding cycle
“Our goal is to improve every county we represent by working together, developing leadership, as well as coordinating and sharing funds and talents,” Cox said.
Visit http://coosavalleyrcd.org/ for more information on the program, including completed projects and council membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.