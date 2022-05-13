State Sen. Andrew Jones and Carolyn Cox, executive director of the Coosa Valley RC&D, present a check to Sardis City officials to help cover the cost of the new pavilion at Sardis City Park. From left, Braxton Peppers, Sardis City Park employee; Tammy Richey, Sardis City assistant clerk; Lucas Hallmark, Sardis council member over parks and recreation; Cox; Jones; Russell Amos, Sardis City mayor; and Blake Lightsey, Sardis City Park director.